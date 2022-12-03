Four female students created a robot for “delivering orders”, based on GPS and a compass, and called it “4Bits”.

The student, Mahra Al Neyadi, told Emirates Today that she participated in the completion of the robot project with her colleagues, Mira Al Dhaheri, Maryam Al Balushi, and Amna Al Hammadi, adding that it is “our graduation project at the United Arab Emirates University.”

She explained that the robot is equipped with a “dashboard” system, which is a site where the target location is tracked on the map and monitored by the camera, as well as monitoring the battery level of the robot and tracking its exact location, noting that it can travel a distance of five kilometers.

Al Neyadi added, “We designed the robot so that it can avoid obstacles in front of it and not collide with it, in addition to that the box carrying (the order) opens and closes via a button in an automatic manner, and it is controlled remotely.”

And she continued, “We aspire to develop the robot and put it on the market as a homemade delivery robot.”

She stated that they were inspired by the idea of ​​their project during their visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, when they saw the ordering company’s robot at the exhibition, and they wanted to design a similar robot with Emirati hands.

Al-Neyadi said: “Because I am a computer engineering student, and I have previously designed robots, the demand robot at Expo motivated me to discover algorithms, and after a research trip, it became clear that most of the existing delivery robots are designed in cooperation with foreign companies, and this was an incentive for us to design an initial (prototype) that simulates robots.” existing, and later developed.