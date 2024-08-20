Glasgow (dpa)

Glasgow Rangers have suspended four fans after they were involved in violence outside Hampden, which left a St Johnstone staff member injured. Police have arrested three people following the violence that preceded Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup.

A 22-year-old fan has been charged after he reportedly assaulted a 51-year-old St Johnstone supporter and took her drum. Police Scotland said two other fans, aged 16 and 21, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Rangers can confirm that four individuals have been banned from the game as investigations into the incidents outside the stadium continue,” Rangers said in a statement. “Rangers have reached out to the St Johnstone employee to check on him and apologise. “We condemn such incidents in the strongest possible terms and will continue to support Police Scotland in their investigation.”