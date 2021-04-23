The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi reported that the number of brown trees in the emirate has reached 826 thousand trees, noting that there are four main factors threatening the sumac trees in Abu Dhabi, including the loss and degradation of habitats, the collection of tamarind wood as fuel in camping, urban development and the increasing infrastructure, in addition to grazing. The unjust.

In detail, the Commission confirmed the preparation of an action plan for preserving and increasing the number of brown trees, and planting approximately 14,200 trees in Jebel Hafeet National Park, as part of efforts to rehabilitate species in protected areas, noting that Abu Dhabi currently has 245,000 sumptuous trees, and the city of Al Ain. 351 thousand trees, and Al Dhafra 230 thousand trees.

She indicated that the plan relies on five axes, which include enhancing awareness at the national level about the environmental and economic importance of this type of tree and the importance of preserving it, and more comprehensive and specialized research programs for this species, announcing more protected areas where brown trees are present, and activating the role of monitoring with partners. For violations of cutting operations and illegal trade in them, in addition to implementing the action plan and organizing overgrazing.

The authority emphasized the environmental and economic importance of Samar trees, as it is a small habitat for some plants and animals, as the leaves and horn-shaped fruits are characterized by a good level of digestible protein and are suitable as food for wild or domestic animals, as they are rich in minerals and seeds and rich in crude protein and phosphorous, and are a source of pollen and nectar. For bees, it produces the best types of honey due to its curative properties, in addition to the fact that blackberries resist drought and withstand harsh climatic conditions.

The Authority’s Secretary General, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the authority seeks to increase the green area and combat desertification to maintain natural habitats appropriately to achieve the balance of the local ecosystem, noting that the tamarind tree is considered one of the main types to combat desertification and an important environmental habitat, given its high nutritional value for many Of the species, it is a source of fodder for native wildlife.

She indicated that the authority’s efforts to combat desertification come within the framework of its support for the efforts made by the country to achieve Goal No. 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations in protecting terrestrial ecosystems, managing forests in a sustainable manner, combating desertification, stopping and reversing land degradation, and stopping the loss of biological diversity. This is in line with the objectives of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2014-2021.

She stressed that the country is a world leader in combating desertification, and its efforts are represented in increasing the area of ​​forests and the spread of green areas and vegetation cover on a large scale, as well as increasing the number of reserves within the Zayed Network of Natural Reserves in Abu Dhabi.

Habitat rehabilitation

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has reported the implementation of many initiatives and projects to rehabilitate natural habitats and enhance vegetation cover in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including a project to scatter more than a million seeds selected for local wild plants, such as Ghaf, Samar, Ghada, Ramtha, Al Sabt, Feathers, Markh, and Shu’a, among others. Species, in a number of natural reserves managed by the authority with the aim of supporting the seed stock in the different types of soil in the emirate.

She pointed to the cultivation of threatened and rare wild plants in the Jebel Hafeet Park Reserve, and these species were propagated in the nursery run by the authority in the Al Dhafra region, which is specialized in propagating local wild plants.

