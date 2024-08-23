Childhood is considered one of the most important stages that affect the formation of a child’s personality, shape his personality, and determine its features. It requires special care from parents to raise and prepare psychologically healthy children who enjoy psychological well-being.

The Dubai Health Authority has identified 4 risk factors that have a complete impact on children’s mental health. The first is “social risk factors” which result from excessive exposure to news and social media, difficulties in making or maintaining friendships, unstable home environment and relationships, trauma and abuse, illness of parents or siblings, parental neglect, financial difficulties, loneliness, discrimination, bullying, changes in the home environment, and academic difficulties..

The second factor is lifestyle risk factors, which include unhealthy nutrition, lack of physical activity, and poor sleeping habits. The third factor is psychological risk factors, which occur through low self-esteem, self-criticism, sadness, a cynical outlook on life, and the search for perfection..

According to the authority, the fourth factor is biological risk factors, which include a genetic family history, the presence of a physical illness, and hormonal imbalances.