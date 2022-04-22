The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi provided 4 types of services and facilities that visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can benefit from during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, embodying the spiritual values ​​of the blessed month, and promoting social responsibility.

The first facilities and services provided are related to “public transport buses”, where the center announced the provision of the “Park and Move” service, a service that enables vehicle owners to park their vehicles in designated parking spaces and move free of charge by public transport buses, starting from the date of the 19th of Ramadan until the last days of the blessed month. He explained that 3 buses were provided during the period 19-25 Ramadan, and the number was raised to 10 buses during the period 26-28 Ramadan. The public bus service will be available before the evening prayers and Tarawih prayers until an hour after the end of the Qiyam prayer, provided that the passenger loading stations are distributed to the parking lots of private vehicles in Wahat Al Karama (main parking), and the parking lots of Zayed Sports City in order to organize the transportation of visitors and avoid parking randomly. And reduce congestion and enhance the flow of traffic in the vicinity of the mosque.

According to the center, the second service is “traffic management”, as the facilities include several axes, including the management of traffic operations, which includes monitoring the roads surrounding the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the intersections controlled by light signals by means of surveillance cameras to monitor and respond to any traffic congestion, providing mobile electronic boards and activating messages Awareness on changing smart electronic panels, as well as allocating field inspectors to be present at the traffic lights around Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, to contribute to the regulation of traffic around the mosque, in addition to providing road support service, towing vehicles and intensifying the work of monitoring patrols, especially on the main corridors and surrounding sites, During the Iftar period, Tarawih prayers and Qiyam prayers in the last ten days of the holy month.

According to the center, the fourth service includes “parking management”, where 32 inspectors and supervisors were distributed at the northern and southern gates, during the last ten days of the holy month from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am, with the aim of ensuring the optimal use of parking spaces and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

On the other hand, the Center announced the distribution of inspectors in parking lots and tents at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in order to direct worshipers and fasting people to places for breakfast. After the completion of the Iftar and Maghrib prayer, the inspectors are distributed in the internal parking lots of the mosque to receive and direct the worshipers coming to perform the Tarawih prayers.

The latest services and facilities provided by the Integrated Transport Center during the holy month were represented in the Taxi Transport Department, where more than 100 taxis were allocated on a daily basis during the last ten days of the month, and site inspectors were provided in coordination with the operating companies to ensure the provision of the service in the proper manner. Appropriate for the public, pointing out that parking No. (1) has been set for unloading and unloading passengers, while parking No. (2) has been determined to be used in the last ten days.



