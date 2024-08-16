According to the criteria of

Each one uses their strategy to try to reduce those costs as much as possible, and to do so, Andrea Woroch, who is an expert in consumption and saving money, shared Four specific tips on site Business Insider for save on back to school, that have to do with Combine rewards with store coupons to double your savings.

Register for the store programMany stores have rewards programs, and Woroch recommends signing up for them since they can give you free items after you make a purchase at that store, even without the need for a credit card. “It’s free to sign up and you get money back as you spend,” she says. Take advantage of cashback offersAnother tip from Woroch is to save the cash back certificates you get after you check out, as these can be used to access rewards for later purchases. “Add those dates to your calendar so you can use these cash back certificates and save money,” she says. Use a coupon portal to find deals: Woroch says you can search for discount coupons on different platforms using the name of your preferred store, such as Coupon Cabin. Check the discounts offered by the credit card: Credit cards often come with exclusive benefits from the bank that include discounts at select stores. Woroch recommends doing some research to take advantage of those offers: “Go to your credit card portal and see if they offer any cash back or discounts at the stores you like to shop at. They may have discount codes you can use.”

Back-to-school mistakes to avoid in the United States

Andrea Woroch has a personal portal where she gives savings advice on all kinds of topics to users in the United States, and one of the articles she wrote is dedicated to reporting on Five specific mistakes people should avoid when going back to schoolsuch as that of Duplicate supplies by buying more than necessary, instead of using what you have at home.

Another common mistake is buying branded basic products.since they do not usually make a difference. Woroch also does not recommend buying everything new.: For example, in the case of a tablet or a computer, you can opt for the option of purchasing a used one and get it for a much lower price.

Finally, Another mistake that the specialist pointed out is rushing to go shopping.ensuring that October is the best month of the year to buy items such as wardrobe, where brands usually have the biggest sales.