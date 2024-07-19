The new hierarchy have opted to stick with Erik ten Hag despite an indifferent 2023/24 campaign, brightened by FA Cup glory. This United side will therefore continue to be built in the Dutchman’s image, with multiple moves needed if the Red Devils are to bounce back in 2024/25.

United have already been busy this summer, signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and progress has been made in their pursuit of multiple centre-backs.

However, there is no doubt that several standout players in Germany this summer have caught United’s attention. With the club in need of reinforcements in multiple areas of the pitch, there are a variety of options to consider.

Here are four impressive Euro 2024 players who should be on Manchester United’s summer wishlist.

However, fitness problems for Shaw and Malacia mean they cannot be relied upon, and United are reported to be in the market for Turkey and Fenerbahce’s Kadioglu.

The 24-year-old left-back shone at the Euros for the surprise quarter-finalists, offering remarkable dynamism down the left flank. Kadioglu is a technically sound defender with impressive pace. He can influence games in the final third and has been used in multiple roles at club level.

Kadioglu is comfortable on the right and has even shown glimpses as a holding midfielder. However, he will be used primarily as a left-back if United make the move. Other Premier League clubs are on the lookout and he is available for a seemingly bargain price of £30m.

Thiago Motta often used the 23-year-old off the bench last season, and Ndoye notched up just over 1,700 Serie A minutes in 32 appearances. He looked strong down the stretch without ever being prolific, and carried his best form into Euro 2024.

Ndoye functioned as a key outlet for a tactically impressive Swiss side. His great pace allowed him to run quickly in behind, but he also showed his ability in the opposition penalty area. Ndoye scored intelligently against Germany and cleverly assisted Breel Embolo in their quarter-final defeat to England.

He is a tough customer who can play in the front line, and United would not need to spend a lot of money to sign him. According to the player’s agent, the Red Devils are interested, but may just be testing the waters.

The potential signing of Ndoye could depend on the future of Jadon Sancho.

Fabian has not exactly made the world shine during his two years in the French capital, although he certainly benefited from Luis Enrique’s coaching and the defined role he played in his compatriot’s squad last season.

However, arguably the best work of the midfielder’s career came at Euro 2024. After scoring two goals and assisting two others for the eventual champions, Fabian was a strong contender to be named Player of the Tournament.

When he wasn’t crashing into the box and parrying Lamine Yamal’s crosses, Fabian was masterfully evading his opponents in the middle of the park with elegant, subtle turns. He always has plenty of time and his influence in a deeper position was marked against England in the final.

Whether United want a player of Fabian’s profile remains to be seen, but the club will make a big signing in midfield this summer. The Spaniard has reminded us all just how good he is.

Now 30, Laporte may not be the budding superstar United are targeting this summer, but the Spaniard showed at the Euros that he has not lost a step despite playing his club football in a far less competitive division. He was one of the tournament’s standout defenders and played a key role in Spain’s telepathic and progressive build-up.

Laporte can still break lines at will and is a far better box defender than he has ever been given credit for. Europe’s elite must consider the Spaniard if he fancies a return to the continent, and United, who have their eyes on Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite, must at least have the 30-year-old on some sort of emergency list if their priority targets are not exhausted.