Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga have joined Enzo Maresca’s squad this summer, but Chelsea still have a handful of problem areas they are looking to strengthen in before the window closes.

Here are four Euro 2024 stars Chelsea should be looking out for.

Chelsea are already very familiar with Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old Valencia shot-stopper has been at the top of the list of goalkeepers for the past few years before Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic arrived.

Reports suggest Valencia want no more than £35m to part ways with one of the best young goalkeepers on the planet, and that should be a no-brainer for Chelsea as they once again consider a massive overhaul between the posts.

Maresca wants full-backs who are comfortable in midfield, and there is perhaps no better fit for his system than Kadioglu, whose unique skills helped Turkey reach the quarter-finals this summer.

There appears to be a huge amount of interest in Kadioglu (Arsenal and Manchester United are regularly touted as suitors) but this could be a perfect match for Maresca.

This is nothing new for Chelsea, who have been tracking the Athletic Club winger for some time. His release clause of around £50m makes him a potential bargain, although 90min understands his hefty wage demands are a problem for a Chelsea squad trying to say goodbye to the days of £300,000-a-week deals.

If Williams proves to be a little flexible with his wage demands, Chelsea should be all over this. The 22-year-old is a £100m talent who is just waiting for the platform to explode and blossom into stardom.