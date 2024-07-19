Having pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race for two seasons running, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s aim in 2024/25 is to go one better. With Pep Guardiola potentially exiting the division at the end of next campaign, Arteta may have just one more chance to beat his mentor to the crown.

The Gunners need to streamline this summer to ensure their squad is better prepared for another rigorous season. The deadwood needs to be removed with a high-quality addition. Arsenal don’t need a revamp, they just need the finishing touches.

Here are four Euro 2024 stars to target in the transfer market this summer.

After shining for Thiago Motta’s Champions League-hopeful Rossoblu in a one-off role last season, Calafiori came into Luciano Spalletti’s Euro 2024 squad and emerged as one of the few bright sparks. It was his trademark drive from defence that set the stage for Mattia Zaccagni’s spectacular late equaliser against Croatia in Italy’s final group game.

Calafiori played a more traditional centre-back role for his country in Germany, but he showed his unicorn side last season. Immensely calm in possession and able to operate in a multitude of areas, Calafiori is the kind of Swiss Army knife Arteta loves.

The Italian could play multiple roles in the Spaniard’s system and represents a marked upgrade on Arsenal’s current left-back options, including Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have fallen out of favour.

The Spaniard is electrifying down the left, and his work during the knockout stages mirrored Williams’ increasing efficiency in the final third. Not a mere trickster who dazzles in one-on-one situations, Williams can create through a variety of crosses and score with both feet.

He is nothing short of happy to see the Athletic Club winger, and Arsenal are turning their attention away from a centre-forward in favour of a winger this summer.

Williams fits perfectly into this Gunners set-up. Arsenal need to be more destructive in transition to ensure they have an even bigger threat in big away games, and the speedy 22-year-old will provide the necessary threat.

The Gunners will be looking for a midfielder who is comfortable playing in front of the defence as well as in more advanced areas. Arsenal should look no further than Milan’s Reijnders.

The Dutch midfielder has Ilkay Gundogan-like traits and spent the Euros controlling games in the middle of the park. He may not be a natural dictator, but he is a charming manager who rarely allows himself to be fazed. Reijnders can also carry the ball superbly from deep positions and crash into the box when space opens up.

He is a do-it-all midfielder who has the ability to excel in multiple roles for Arteta. The Spaniard had an interest in Gundogan before he left for Barcelona, ​​so the Arsenal boss must at least boast some intrigue in the Milan maestro thanks to an impressive Euros run.

After scoring off the bench in the round of 16 against Georgia, Olmo scored the decisive second goal against France in the semi-final before making a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Marc Guehi a late equaliser in the final.

Olmo was a key contributor to an excellent Spanish side, dazzling with his ability in and around the opposition penalty area. He is a very astute client and will leave RB Leipzig this summer. Clubs have the option to activate the release clause in his contract before July 20, otherwise they will have to negotiate with the German club.

The Spaniard’s profile is ideal for both Guardiola and Arteta, with Man City and Arsenal said to be backing him. Imagine Olmo working in tandem with Martin Odegaard. Dreamer.