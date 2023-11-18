Four higher education institutions in the Emirates were ranked among the top 10 Arab higher education institutions, while eight Emirati universities were among the top 30 Arab universities, according to the latest Times Higher Education Ranking of Arab Universities 2023.

The ranking showed the dominance of universities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the top ten positions, with the exception of Qatar University, which ranked third.

According to the classification, Khalifa University of Science and Technology ranked first in the country and second in the Arab world, the University of Sharjah ranked fourth (repeated), UAE University ranked seventh, Abu Dhabi University ranked ninth, Zayed University ranked 11th, and Al Ain University ranked 14th. The American University of Sharjah ranked 27, and Ajman University ranked 28, while Gulf Medical University ranked from 81 to 90, and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah ranked from 101 to 120.

UAE universities witnessed significant progress in the classification compared to 2022, as Khalifa University advanced from fifth place to second place, the University of Sharjah from ninth to fourth place (repeated), Abu Dhabi University from thirty-ninth place to ninth place, and Zayed University moved from the list of universities. From 61 to 70 to 11th place, Al Ain University from 15th to 14th place, the American University of Sharjah from 30th to 27th place, Ajman University from 51 to 60 to 28th place, while UAE University maintained seventh place for the second year.

The Times classification is based primarily on four main criteria, including teaching, scientific research, society, and international outlook. The standards include indicators for measuring performance, as the teaching standard was measured based on indicators of the quality of faculty members at the university, the extent of development and modernity of the curriculum, the flexibility and opportunities for extracurricular learning, and the extent of student satisfaction and responsiveness, while the performance indicators for the scientific research standard included the productivity it provides. Faculty members at the university, the exclusivity and quality of published research, the ability of that research to solve problems, the necessity of the scientific impact of the research presented and its ability to bring about radical changes.

The indicators for evaluating the community standard included the service role played by the university for community development, the importance of partnerships with it, and the extent of the university’s social influence, while the indicators for measuring the international outlook standard included the availability of an environment that allows diversity for students and faculty members, and the availability of international study programs characterized by modernity and modernity. In addition to the extent of international partnership and cooperation with prestigious educational institutions.

The Times Higher Education Foundation’s list of Arab universities rankings 2023 included a total of 313 universities from 18 Arab countries. The Arab university rankings included 207 classified institutions, i.e. 22% higher than last year’s tally, while an additional 106 institutions were included with the status of “amount.” , which means that they provided data, but did not meet the eligibility criteria for a rating.

Top 10 Arab universities

The list of the top 10 Arab universities, according to the Times 2023 classification, included King Abdullah University in first place, Khalifa University in second place, Qatar University in third place, King Fahd University in fourth place, the University of Sharjah (4th bis), and King Khalid University in place. Sixth, UAE University ranked seventh, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University ranked eighth, Abu Dhabi University ranked ninth, while King Saud University ranked tenth on the list.