The Union Electricity and Water Union has identified four electrical appliances that are mainly used in homes, that consume more energy than is necessary, and lead to an increase in the monthly electricity bill.

She explained that dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators consume the largest amount of energy in homes, and that if their age exceeds 10 years, they will consume more electrical energy than they need, so the consumer must ensure that the dishwasher and washing machine are fully filled before operation, and not use the hot water cycle, Use the cold water cycle.

She added that the water heater consumes a lot of electricity during its work, and that reducing the water temperature by two degrees Celsius in the heater contributes to reducing electricity consumption by 6%, and pointed out that the consumer must be careful to use (LED) lamps, as they save energy by 90%. %, because its life span is 30 times longer than other lamps, and that the consumer who wants to reduce electricity consumption and lower the bill should use thermal insulation at home.

She mentioned that one of the most prominent faults in the electrical installations in homes is the hotness of the wall electrical sockets, the difference in the glow and dimness of the lights, the feeling of a slight electric tingling when touching some electrical appliances, the hearing of a buzzing sound emanating from the connections, and the emission of a smell of damage or burning from some electrical appliances or connections, adding that The existence of any defect in the electrical installations is dangerous and threatens the safety of everyone, if it is not repaired as soon as possible.

She explained that the Etihad Water and Electricity Dealers, who numbered 467,554 consumers during the past year, completed four million smart transactions during the past year, representing 90% of the total number of transactions conducted during the year, and an increase of up to 14%, compared to the numbers recorded for the year. Previously 2021.

She pointed out that the most important objectives of the Union for Electricity and Water is to rationalize the uses of electric energy and desalinated water, reduce their waste to ensure sustainable development, and establish a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment.

467

One thousand and 554, the number of electricity consumers who benefited from the Union for Electricity and Water during the past year.

Thermal insulation at home reduces electricity consumption and lowers the bill.