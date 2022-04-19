The year 2022 will be marked by four eclipses. There will be two lunar and two solar events on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Eclipses happen four to five times a year and are events that, when seen by astrology, influence energetically, for at least six months, bringing important changes in everyone’s life, but especially in the people who are part of the axis. that they happen.

Taurus and Scorpio are fixed signs, so they don’t usually feel comfortable in times of change. Let’s remember that these two signs have been pressured by Uranus and Saturn, who are respectively found in Taurus and Aquarius that have brought significant and often sudden changes to people of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius.

+ Look up! Two eclipses could be seen in the coming weeks

Eclipses in Taurus/Scorpio, force us to make changes in our way of dealing with material life, with losses, control, feelings of possession, teach us, for better or worse, impermanence, the natural cycle of life and death of everything and everyone.

We have been going through intense transformation processes for some time now and these changes influence not only our personal lives, but also the collective. From the two eclipses that take place in the next few weeks, there will be a feeling of recovery of the economy, which will require a new look and many changes in the way of dealing with wealth.

The lessons learned in times of confinement and awareness of the true value of people in our lives and material life itself, already have to do with these processes of change that intensify with this year’s eclipses.

The first is a partial solar eclipse that happens at 10 degrees Taurus on April 30th and the second, lunar, on May 16th at 25 degrees Scorpio. If you have planets, luminaries (Sun and Moon) or ascendant in these two signs, you must already be feeling the impact of the changes or, at least, realizing where the Universe is directing your life.

Our relationship with life will change even more, our need for possessions, our way of seeing material life. The lunation in Taurus on the 30th arrives united with Uranus and in great aspect with Mars in Pisces, which indicates that the changes will be fast, unexpected, but very positive. We will be able to act and react to them in a practical way, without obstacles.

Eclipses call for a closer look at life, first at our interiority and at a second moment at life outside of us. Changes are inevitable, this time they can come suddenly, due to the presence of Uranus in Taurus, so trying to curb or avoid them is a waste of time and energy.

The second eclipse is in Scorpio, together with Mercury retrograde and in tense aspect with Saturn, which suggests intense work and difficulties in facing the promised changes. The good look it makes

Pluto helps us to understand the need to delve deep into ourselves with courage and determination to transform what must be transformed in us and in our surroundings; teaches us that everything that begins ends, that all life has its process of birth, maturation and death.

