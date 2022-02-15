The oatmeal It’s one of the more nutritious and healthy cerealsits high content in soluble and insoluble fiber makes it an ideal cereal to prepare smoothies and shakes, which by combining them with different fruits, will give you the necessary vitamins and minerals to keep your health in good shape without raising your body weight. In this note we give you all the details so you can learn how to prepare 4 oatmeal smoothies to lose weight.

Read more: These are the smoothies that are ideal to drink after exercising

4 easy oatmeal smoothies for weight loss

1. Green smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup oatmeal

5 spinach leaves

ginger to taste

1 tablespoon of flax

1/2 cucumber

1 slice of pineapple

1 cup of water

preparation mode

Wash and disinfect all the ingredients, remove the skin of the pineapple and cucumber. Chop the pineapple and cucumber into medium-sized pieces and grind in the blender along with the other ingredients. Serve in your smoothie glass, decorate with mint leaves and drink it instantly to take advantage of all the nutrients.

2. Apple smoothie

Ingredients

1/4 cup oatmeal

1/2 green or red apple

1 tablespoon flaxseed

1 cup of water

preparation mode

Let the oats soak for 2 hours and set aside. Add the oats, apple, flaxseed and water to a blender and blend for 2 minutes. Serve in a large glass and drink it instantly.

3. Red fruit smoothie

Ingredients

4 strawberries

1/4 cup raspberries

1 cup of non-dairy milk

1/2 cup oatmeal

Cinnamon to taste

Preparation mode

Let the oats soak for 2 hours and set aside. Place all the ingredients in the blender glass and grind for 2 minutes. Serve in a large glass and drink it instantly to take advantage of all the antioxidant properties of red fruits.

Read more: 5 myths about food that you have to know to start a healthy life

banana smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana

1/2 cup oatmeal

1 cup of non-dairy milk

5 walnuts

ground cinnamon to taste

preparation mode

Soak the oatmeal for 2 hours. Pour all the ingredients into the blender glass and grind until they are integrated. Serve in a large glass, sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy its great flavor.

What are the benefits of oatmeal on your health?

Oatmeal is one of the most nutritious and complete cereals, since it contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, proteins and unsaturated fats. Among the nutrients it has, we can list the following: calcium, zinc, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium; vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and E. It also contains two types of fiber, soluble and insoluble, which contribute to good intestinal function and the reduction of cholesterol levels.