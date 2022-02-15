The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health identified 4 early signs of cancer in children, and the center called on parents to monitor their children and go to the doctor in the event of any abnormal changes or symptoms such as solid tumors, sudden weight loss, vomiting, fatigue, pale skin, and sudden visual impairment

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health called for advice to prevent childhood cancer from families to avoid exposing their children continuously to ultraviolet rays through direct exposure to the sun, to pay attention to healthy nutrition for children and physical activity to enhance their immunity, and to vaccinate girls against papilloma at the age of 13 to 26 years for prevention. This came on the sidelines of the center’s awareness on the occasion of the International Children’s Cancer Day.

While doctors, Mahmoud Sedky, Walid Azer, Maryam Hamdan, and Baha Ahmed, explained that the most common types of cancer that children can develop, leukemia, brain and spinal cord tumors, environmental neuroblastoma, kidney cancer, lymphoma, and eye cancer arise. In the retina, in addition to bone cancer, noting that there are very few infections caused by environmental or lifestyle factors, in addition to some chronic infections, such as HIV, Epstein-Barr virus and malaria, which are risk factors for childhood cancer. .

They pointed out that there are other infections that can increase a child’s risk of developing cancer as an adult, so it is important to be vaccinated (against hepatitis B to help prevent liver cancer and against HPV to help prevent cervical cancer) and follow-up Other methods such as early detection and treatment of chronic infections that can lead to cancer.

Doctors identified 6 tips to reduce children’s risk of cancer, which included stopping smoking and not allowing anyone else to smoke around children, making sure they are protected from sunburn to prevent skin cancer, providing children with a healthy diet with plenty of fiber, fruits and vegetables, and avoiding processed meats with Avoid excessive consumption of red meat and salt, and encourage children to exercise, as exercise stabilizes the levels of hormones such as estrogen and insulin that have been linked to cancer, and maintains a healthy body weight, as fatty tissues produce hormones that affect the way cells grow, in addition to working on Limit their exposure to chemicals.

early diagnosis

Physicians have confirmed that the most effective strategies to reduce the burden of cancer in children and improve outcomes, focus on rapid and accurate diagnosis, followed by effective and evidence-based treatment with coordinated supportive care, noting that early detection of cancer helps respond to effective treatment and results in More survival, less suffering and treatment is often less expensive and less invasive.

They stressed that early detection of cancer and avoiding delaying treatment can significantly improve the lives of children with cancer, as correct diagnosis is important for managing the treatment of children with cancer, especially since each type of cancer requires specific treatment plans such as surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

