In the Formula 1 paddock the main theme in view of the third race of the season seems to be only one: the ben four DRS zones that have been prepared for the Australian GP. An absolute first time in the history of the Circus since, in 2011, the mobile wing was introduced. The choice of the race direction to further increase the areas of use of the device aimed at favoring overtaking on the Melbourne track probably depends on two factors: the first is linked to the ‘historic’ Albert Park, which over the years has often given life to races that are not very exciting from the point of view of duels on the track, thanks to the characteristics of the track. The second aspect concerns the changes to the track layout, with the elimination of the old right-left following the short straight after turn 8.

That stretch of track is the one that has undergone the main changes, becoming in fact a long straight to be covered in full. The hope is that the combination of these elements can generate a race full of challenges and overtaking. The precedent of Jeddah – and partly also of Bahrain – is however worrying. In fact, in Saudi Arabia much of the fight for victory was played on the tactics adopted by Leclerc and Verstappen precisely to make the most of the DRS areas. The two rivals have tried in every way not to pass first on the line of ‘detection point‘, placed just before the last corner, in order to have the advantage of the mobile wing on the main straight. The Monegasque in particular managed, thanks to this intelligent strategy, to defend his position for several laps before having to surrender to the reigning champion.

The proliferation of DRS areas at Albert Park makes many imagine a repetition of what they have seen in Saudi Arabia. The fact that on the obverse the Red Bull showed much higher top speeds than the Ferrari also suggests that the Milton Keynes team could be favored by the greater use of the moving wing. In Maranello, however, it was preferred use the weapon of irony to comment on the location of the DRS zones on the Melbourne track. So on Twitter the Italian team published a funny photo in which Leclerc can be seen with wide eyes. The text accompanying the shot reads, in an emblematic way: “When Charles Leclerc discovers there are four DRS zones this weekend “.