A few days ago the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft was completed. The operation, which had been in progress for several months, culminated in the approval of the European Union. Although this movement has undoubtedly been one of the most important in Microsoft’s history, it will not be the last. Several insiders have echoed that the Microsoft acquisitions they will continue, although understood in a broad sense: from study purchases to agreements with third-parties. And all this with a common purpose: to nurture the Xbox Game Pass catalog. So, gathering the information that has been given, we want to comment on what 4 distributors should sign Microsoft for Xbox Game Pass and that they would undoubtedly add immense value to your service.

6 Bethesda-level developers Microsoft should acquire

These are the 4 distributors that Microsoft should sign for Xbox Game Pass:

4.- SEGA

Of the 4 distributors that Microsoft should sign, SEGA is undoubtedly the one that will come to mind first to many. There are already several winks that we have seen between Microsoft and SEGA throughout all these months and it is possible that it is one of the distributors that Microsoft is shuffling. Being one of the large video game companies in Japan, the operation would undoubtedly be quite complex; both for hypothetical Japanese legal obligations and for the subsidiaries that SEGA houses. But also strategic for Microsoft for several reasons.

First, because it would allow it to enjoy a remarkable position in the Japanese market, an outstanding account that the company has been dragging for a long time. And, second, because it would be made with subsidiaries as desirable as Atlus and his Persona saga for Xbox Game Pass. So if Microsoft wants a diverse catalog, SEGA would be a huge addition.

Although at the moment they are simple rumors, the truth is that SEGA is one of the most connected to Microsoft lately. We leave you the compilation thread of insider Klobrille for you to check:

Récapitulons … #XBOX #SEGA Kevin Gammill GDC 2020 avec un T-Shirt Sonic Aaron Greenberg qui a snapé plusieurs hérissons 🙅‍♂️💚🦔 SEGA qui poste une photo de 🦔 à côté of 2 cocktails verts avec une cuillère blanche Series S et noire Series X XBOX qui écrit sous le film Sonic pic.twitter.com/QYU8mDlXEs – Psycobaker Perfect in Dark 👄 (@NilOggier) February 12, 2021

3.- Konami

If the thing is about Japanese distributors, we cannot forget KONAMI, another of the great rumored ones. Rumors and leaks around Konami have not stopped running for months, although for both Microsoft and Sony. The return of Silent Hill occupies a special place in all these leaks, becoming one of the games whose return fans most await. While some believe that he will do it at the hands of Bloober Team, for others he will do it with Hideo Kojima, creator of PT or thanks to Keiichiro Toyama, original creator of Silent Hill and Siren.

Rumors of the return of Silent Hill and a possible acquisition of Konami have gained momentum in recent hours. Although users like @ eXtas1stv see this acquisition as something impossible, as explained in a recent thread, others like @klobrille himself have gone back to the Xbox Scarlett presentation trailer to show that it could happen.

[MINI HILO] The difficulty of buying Sega or Konami, thus analysis of the sources of the rumor. Given that you ask me at least x10 a day here a small thread explaining the difficulties that affect this operation, and I repeat that I hope it happens, but you have to be rigorous. pic.twitter.com/7H1y9juiO6 – Álvaro – eXtas1s 👽 #XboxGameStudios #Bethesda (@ eXtas1stv) March 16, 2021

For us the Microsoft’s purchase of Konami would be viable, but with conditions. Some time ago we told you that the rumored acquisition of Konami by Microsoft had been leaked, but that it would not be a sale and purchase operation to use, but that it would be quite limited. According to this leak, Microsoft would take over the development of Konami’s major IPs (i.e. Castlevania, Metal Gear and Silent Hill), bearing all their development and distribution costs. But the ownership of them would remain in the hands of Konami, who would also receive a price for the royalties of their games.

The truth is that this operation would be a good fit for Konami, which in the end continues to enjoy the economic benefits of its IPs and it is doubtful that it risks losing them. And also for Microsoft, whose Xbox Game Pass would win integers with these three IPs. Konami is undoubtedly one of the 4 distributors Microsoft should sign for Xbox Game Pass.

2.- Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive despite being the least rumored, perhaps it would be the easiest to acquire and the one that would fit the most and best of Microsoft’s idea, which is another than constantly nurture Xbox Game Pass content. If we talk about quantity and quality of games, Annapurna Interactive must be in all pools. This distributor has enjoyed a lot of prominence in recent Microsoft events, where it has shown quite a few games that will be released in the future, many of them coming out on Xbox Game Pass. As we already mentioned, Annapurna will launch 7 video games in 2021, of which these three will arrive exclusively on Xbox:

What’s more, Annapurna Interactive has shown its support for Xbox Game Pass on different occasions. The directors of Outer Wilds or Ashen, for example, have expressed their charm with the platform, which has undoubtedly enhanced the reception and success of their titles. So it would not be unreasonable for this agreement between Microsoft and Annapurna Interactive went further and the distributor ended up being a permanent Xbox Game Pass guest.

1.- Electronic Arts

The latter is more of a wish than a possibility, but a “realistic wish.” The agreement between EA Play and Xbox Game Pass It has made us think about one more step: what if Electronic Arts ends up being part of Microsoft? A few months ago the idea would be crazy but, after the purchase of Bethesda – also unthinkable a long time ago – this idea has been gaining momentum.

Obviously, the purchase of Electronic Arts would not be a total acquisition of the company, but an agreement with conditions. Something similar to what is rumored for Konami. Electronic Arts has many IPs that could be exclusive to Xbox and that would fit perfectly in that variety that Xbox Game Pass wants to offer. Like, for example, Mirror’s Edge or Unravel. But there are also others that would be left out of the operation and that would necessarily continue to be multiplatform, such as everything related to Star Wars or FIFA, since neither Disney nor FIFA itself would allow restricting their consumers (or benefits) to a single group of platforms.

But, outside of these exceptional cases, exclusivity could occur. And we could have a Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space and Titanfall exclusive to Microsoft and out on Xbox Game Pass. The idea is completely insane and, without a doubt, the service would explode with such a launch wave. And anything is possible at the hands of today’s Microsoft.

What is your opinion? What distributors would you like for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass?