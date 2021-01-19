Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority called on customers to make use of its digital services to apply and inquire about their requests without the need to personally come to the authority in order to preserve their health and safety.

The authority has completed a project that allows self-completion of the request through digital channels, to contribute to supporting citizens and meet their needs in light of the precautionary measures to confront the “Covid-19” virus.

The authority provides 4 digital channels for inquiring or submitting requests, which are the autoresponder, the website or the smart phone application, or by responding to text messages.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority recently launched the service of inquiring about requests via text messages, as part of its plans to provide appropriate digital capabilities to customers through the continuous updating of technologies and digital solutions for the services provided by the Authority in accordance with government directives regarding activating and expanding the use of digital services in order to improve the services provided to customers and provide an easy experience Fast and safe, and reduce effort and time for dealers to inquire about their submitted requests.

The customer can send a text message to the number “4668” to inquire about the status of the request for the housing services of the authority for all services provided to customers. This service is also available through the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority website, its application for smart phones and devices and through the automatic response system, as the authority continues to provide its services to customers through digital channels to conduct their transactions, as it seeks through the housing services it provides to provide social stability and the happiness of citizens in the emirate Abu Dhabi.

Since the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority activated the online meeting service through the Microsoft Times system, the Authority provides a “consultant” service through visual communication channels, which aims to provide a free technical advisory service to citizens, and to reduce disputes and problems that may occur between the owner and the consultant or contractor, in addition to providing Advice and awareness of the upcoming citizens to build their homes to help them determine their needs in their own housing and technical assistance in reviewing plans and the internal distribution of the housing.