Since the Resident Evil 8 event, the details of the game have not stopped surfacing. The title is one of the most anticipated for this year and, if it manages to meet expectations, it will probably be a candidate for GOTY 2021. After many rumors, Capcom confirmed the release date of Resident Evil 8, accompanying said announcement of a new trailer and of the first gameplay of the game. Thanks to all this information, fans have been getting more and more information about the game. Information that has recently been expanded thanks to the Collector’s Edition of the game, which has leaked the map of Resident Evil 8.
To avoid spoilers, we will discuss the Resident Evil 8 map details that we have found without linking to the news. Peter Fabiano, producer of the game, has clarified that this new installment will be much larger than its predecessor. And, to play around the map, everything points to it. If you can’t stand your curiosity, you can take a look at the map on the user’s Twitter profile RC frames, which has managed to offer it at good quality. In any case, we leave you the curiosities that we have found for you to enjoy.
4 details of the map of Resident Evil 8 that you can not miss:
1. The legend of the witches witches Benevento
The Witches of Benevento dancing around the walnut tree.
‘Nguento,’ nguento, send me to your news and Beneviento, sott’a ll’acqua e sotto ô wind, sotto â ogne briefcase.
One of the most prominent locations that appear on the map is the Beneviento House. And also one of the most surprising, because we already knew others such as Dimitrescu Castle thanks to the fury that Alcina Dimitrescu has caused in networks. Although most of the inspiration for Resident Evil 8 is found in Romanian folklore, it is quite likely that Capcom did not limit itself to this culture to create Resident Evil 8. And the House Beneviento is proof of that.
Around 1273 rumors of witchcraft began to spread in Benevento, Italy. It was believed that witches camouflaged themselves among other women during the day, while at night they cast spells on the townspeople. They could also fly, become invisible and cause diseases in the villagers. The witches of Benevento celebrated “sabbats” around an oak sacred to them and were among the first victims of the Witch Hunt in Italy. As a curiosity, it should be said that the Moon is one of the symbols associated with these witches and is also part of the symbol of the House.
Resident Evil 8 teaser tracks already pointed to “folk horror”
2. The island of Dr. Moreau
A Mermaid (John William Waterhouse. 1900)
Another great reference that we find on the map, in the Moreau Reservoir, is in The Island of Dr. Moreau (work of HG Wells written in 1856 and that had a film adaptation in 1996). In this work, Dr. Moreau is a scientist who experiments with animals; a satirical reflection of late 19th century England. On this occasion, the symbol that accompanies the Moreau Reservoir is that of a mermaid, so it is possible that we find this type of creature in the game.
The Heisenberg Factory it is, together with Casa Benevento, Dimitrescu Castle and Moreau Reservoir, the fourth most important place on the map, being represented by a horse’s head surrounded by a horseshoe. It is likely that we have already met the boss of this area in the trailers and videos of Resident Evil 8 and it is the character with the hat and glasses, revealed as Heisenberg in the Resident Evil demo.
3. Umbrella is behind everything
Umbrella is the epicenter of the four major areas of the Resident Evil 8 map.
At this point we cannot forget the first image that Capcom showed of Umbrella in the Resident Evil 8 presentation trailer. In that first image, the umbrella logo It was surrounded by four symbols, which we can now associate with the four major areas of the Resident Evil 8 map. We even have to highlight that, in the center of those four major areas, there is a fifth called “The place of ceremonies.” And that is, according to that first image of Resident Evil 8, where the Umbrella Corporation would be located.
This gives us some interesting clues about the role of the Corporation in this new installment. Perhaps the town and, especially, the four great zones, are at its mercy, as if it were a sect. Or maybe the bosses in those areas are the product of Umbrella’s experiments. On May 7, 2021 we will leave doubts.
4. The prelude to Resident Evil 4
Concept art from Resident Evil 4, reminiscent of the map from Resident Evil 8.
The more details that are revealed from Resident Evil 8, the more linked he appears to Resident Evil 4 Remake. The game map has been a new clue to that possible new title, which would see the light of day in 2023. Fans of the saga have not been slow to note that certain locations are quite similar to those of Shinji Mikami’s title; for example we find a bridge, a fortress or the town itself. We can even see a creature very similar to Del Lago, the first boss we faced in Resident Evil 4.
What do you think of the map of Resident Evil 8? Have you found any more references?
