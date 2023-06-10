A new request against the president was signed by 48 deputies, including members of the MDB, PSD and União Brasil

The Chamber of Deputies received a new impeachment request against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The text was presented on Tuesday (6.jun.2023) by deputy sanderson (PL-RS) and received the support of another 47 deputies. On the list, there are 4 deputies affiliated with the MDB, PSD and União Brasil, who command ministries on the Chief Executive’s Esplanada.

They are: deputies Thiago Flores (MDB-RO), Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE), Delegate Palumbo (MDB-SP) and Sergeant Fahur (PSD-PR). Here’s the full of the request (978 KB).

Each of the acronyms has 3 chairs on the Esplanada de Lula. União Brasil is in charge of Tourism, Regional Integration and Communications. The PSD heads the Mines and Energy portfolios; Agriculture, Livestock and Supply; and Fishing. The MDB has holders at the head of Planning, Cities and Transport.

The justification for the request cites the visit of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro and the indication of the lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins, 47 years old, to the stf (Federal Court of Justice). The lawyer defended Lula during the Lava Jato operation.

About Maduro, the deputies affirm that Lula “violated the principle“repudiation”to terrorism and racism” when receiving the Venezuelan politician. They also say that the Brazilian president “undermined the country’s internal security” because Maduro would have joined “with their aircraft with the tracking systems disabled”.

Deputies call Maduro “narcoterrorist”. They criticize the fact that Lula has stated that Venezuela is “narrative victim”.

Maduro, 60, commands an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions outlined in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (on October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).

Most of the deputies who signed the request are from the PL, from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Sanderson was also the author of the 1st request for impeachment against Lula, presented on January 26th.

Read the list of deputies who signed the request:

Sanderson (PL-RS);

Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES);

Amália Barros (PL-MT);

Zé Trovão (PL-SC);

Luiz Philippe from Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP);

Prof. Paulo Fernando (Republicans-DF);

Mario Frias (PL-SP);

Chris Tonietto (PL-RJ);

Delegate Fábio Costa (PP-AL);

Colonel Telhada (PP-SP);

Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ);

Cabo Gilberto (PL-PB);

Sergeant Fahur (PSD-PR);

Marcelo Moraes (PL-RS);

General Girão (PL-RN);

Bia Kicis (PL-DF);

Maurício Marcon (Podemos-RS);

Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG);

Colonel Meira (PL-PE);

Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO);

Delegate Palumbo (MDB-SP);

Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS);

Delegado Caveira (PL-PA);

Sergeant Gonçalves (PL-RN);

Fernando Rodolfo (PL-PE);

Delegate Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP);

Coronel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO);

Clarissa Tercio (PP-PE);

Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE);

Carla Zambelli (PL-SP);

Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS);

Daniela Reinher (PL-SC);

Sivia Waiãpi (PL-AP);

Julio Amaral (PL-MG);

Bibo Nunes (PL-RS);

Abilio Brunini (PL-MT);

Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM);

Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS);

Luiz Lima (PL-RJ);

Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (PL-MG);

André Fernandes (PL-CE);

Thiago Flores (MDB-RO);

José Medeiros (PL-MT);

Maurício do Vôlei (PL-MG);

Lucas Redecker (PSDB-RS);

Caroline de Toni (PL-SC); It is

Julia Zanatta (PL-SC).

