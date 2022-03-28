Four families whose members include those affected by genetic diseases that increase the risk of sudden cardiac deathfrom Saturday 26 March, have been equipped with a semi-automatic defibrillator, essential to act immediately in case of need. It is a donation resulting from the solidarity of the associations ‘Alessio Koeman Allegri’ and ‘A family for the heart’ and the scientific commitment of Silvia Priori, head of molecular cardiology at the ICS Maugeri of Pavia.

It was December 15, 2019 when Alessio Allegri, a 37-year-old basketball player from Garbagnate, fell on the pitch during a match and never got up again. An arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy of the right ventricle, never diagnosed, ended his life 12 days before the birth of his child. Since that day, his wife Claudia together with Alessio’s friends have set up the non-profit association ‘Alessio Koeman Allegri’, to support research on heart disease of genetic origin and to promote early diagnosis. A fundraiser also started from here, thanks to the extraordinary commitment of Alessio’s family and friends and the association ‘Una famiglia per il cuore’ who donated the semi-automatic defibrillator to the four families.

“It is a donation made possible thanks also to the collaboration of Professor Priori – explained Claudia, wife of Alessio Allegri – the association wants to carry on the life projects of my husband, who was a mini basketball instructor and teacher of physical education for young people, but it also wants to do something to support research on heart disease and facilitate diagnosis as early as possible. In some cases, especially in young children, it is not possible to implant a defibrillator under the skin, it is therefore essential to have a portable defibrillator on hand to be able to intervene in a timely manner in case of need “.

After the delivery took place at the Congress Center of the ICS Maugeri it was also held the course for the use of defibrillators edited by the operators of the Blue Cross of Caronno Pertusella. The Maugeri Gene Therapy Unit activated by Silvia Priori, from 2009 to today has been capable of advanced research thanks to which a formidable work of prevention and treatment of numerous pathologies is possible. Genetic heart diseases need timely diagnosis because having them from birth they can present themselves at a very early age. Cot death itself is part of the spectrum of arrhythmias. “Fortunately, today we have more answers – explained Silvia Priori – both from a pharmacological point of view and with implantable defibrillators positioned under the skin that allow you to stop even lethal arrhythmias. It is essential to recognize the genetic defectthis allows us not only to treat it with drugs but with gene therapies that are able to compensate for all the alterations caused by the arrhythmias caused by the genetic defect “.

So much so that the goal seems to be very ambitious but also very close: “We have developed genetic therapies – concluded Priori – for the disease called catecholaminergic ventricular tachycardia which can lead to cardiac arrest even at a very early age; for this reason we think that a gene therapy that can eliminate lethal arrhythmias with a single injection, avoiding dependence on drugs administered daily, could be a very important life changer “.

To receive the defibrillator were: Salvatore and Giusi di Ravenna parents of Emma, ​​8 years old, affected by long Qt syndrome (a rare heart condition, in which the ventricles take longer than normal to relax, after a first contraction, and to prepare to the next contraction); Simone, a Florentine who lives at Maugeri: in 1994, he was diagnosed with catecholaminergic ventricular tachycardia, when he was 14 years old. A pathology that Marco, 14 years old, has unfortunately inherited from him. Leonardo’s 6-year-old family arrives from Novara: father Alberto and mother Alessandra also have another son, Enrico, 22 years old and also with catecholaminergic ventricular tachycardia. Also from Novara Riccardo, 7 years old: he discovered the long Qt syndrome at Maugeri and it is his mother Pamela who follows the course for the use of the defibrillator managed by the operators of the Blue Cross of Caronno Pertusella. These are children or still too young to have a defibrillator implanted or whose pathology is not yet serious (but could become so), so an external defibrillator at home guarantees greater safety.