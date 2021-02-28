The UAE has strengthened its efforts to consolidate the principle of governance during the year 2020, despite the new circumstances imposed by the “Corona” pandemic on all world economies, which reflects the great importance that the state, represented by the federal government, attaches to the consolidation of this principle, which plays an important role in the development process. Sustainable.

The list of the state’s achievements during the past year included the issuance of four decisions, in addition to continuing awareness campaigns and organizing workshops for ministries, government institutions and companies, all of which contributed to strengthening the country’s leadership in good governance.

Ashraf Jamal Al-Din, CEO of the Governance Institute of the DIFC Authority, said in a special statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that the UAE has continued to strengthen its system of governance during the year 2020, as the Gender Balance Council launched the “Guiding Guide for Nomination and Entry Women to the boards of directors, ”indicating that the guide gives women a lot of information and instructions in order to be able to successfully enter the boards of directors of companies and government institutions. The UAE is the first Arab country to launch such a guide, which contributed to empowering them in various sectors.

Dr. Ashraf added that, during the month of February of last year, the Council of Ministers issued the “Governance Manual for Boards of Directors in the Federal Government”, which establishes the governance rules for boards of directors in the federal government, in line with international best practices, and also in line with the laws and governing legislation. By the state.

For its part, the Securities and Commodities Authority issued a new update to the corporate governance rules for listed companies in the state’s markets, which raised the corporate governance ceiling for these companies and financial institutions considerably so that they are comparable to those in developed markets.

The Executive Council in the Dubai government has also issued a governance guide for boards of directors in the local government, which ensures that these councils adhere to the best standards of governance, in order to preserve the emirate’s gains and ensure the happiness of customers and their rights when dealing with the Dubai government.

Dr. Ashraf emphasized that the past year witnessed the presentation of many training programs and workshops using technology to spread awareness of governance, whether at the level of government units in the country or companies and financial institutions. The Governance Institute has participated in various government institutions, ministries and financial institutions by providing workshops, training courses and awareness seminars. About the concepts of governance, its importance, methods of application and development.

On the Hawkamah Institute plan during the year 2021, Dr. Ashraf said that the main part of it is based on cooperation with federal and local government institutions, in commitment to implementing the new governance rules issued in 2020, by evaluating and developing current governance systems, in accordance with new decisions and legislations. Hawkamah also works extensively with the listed banks and companies in reviewing and updating all their governance manuals and regulations in accordance with legislative requirements. Hawkamah also works with these institutions in the field of “board evaluation,” a new legislative requirement that has been binding on financial institutions and listed companies.

It is noteworthy that the Hawkamah Institute is also planning to take advantage of technology to provide training courses for participants from outside the Arab world, especially from Africa, in addition to the institute conducting a number of studies and introductory seminars to spread awareness of the developments in governance on the international and local arenas.





