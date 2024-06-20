Accidents involving scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles in the Emirate of Dubai caused four deaths, one serious injury, 19 moderate injuries, and five minor injuries during the first half of this year.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, said that 7,804 violations were issued, and 4,474 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized, while the number of deaths last year reached 12 deaths, five serious injuries, 41 moderate injuries, and 37 minor injuries. 6,306 violations were issued, and 4,305 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized. The year 2022 witnessed 11 deaths, 11 serious injuries, 65 moderate injuries, and 40 minor injuries, 11,54 violations were issued, and 4,509 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized.

Al Ghaithi explained that the fine for riding an electric or bicycle on a road where the speed limit exceeds 60 kilometers per hour is 300 dirhams, and the fine for riding a bicycle in a way that poses a danger to its rider or to the life and safety of others is 300 dirhams, and the fine for carrying a passenger on an electric scooter is fine. The fine is 300 dirhams, the fine for carrying a passenger on a bicycle or electric bike that does not have the necessary equipment is 200 dirhams, and the fine for riding an electric or bicycle against the direction of traffic is 200 dirhams.

Major General Al Ghaithi stressed the importance of adhering to the security and safety procedures followed when riding scooters, bicycles, or electric bicycles, including riding a bicycle on the paths determined by the licensing authority, not riding a bicycle on paths designated for running or walking, and not carrying a passenger on the electric scooter, or anything that may It leads to imbalance, adherence to security and safety requirements approved by the licensing authority, wearing appropriate clothing and shoes when riding a bike, always walking in the direction of traffic and not the other way around, adhering to the paths, getting off the bike while crossing the pedestrian crossing, and leaving a sufficient safety distance between the rider and the vehicles. Others and pedestrians, not making any substantial additions or modifications to the bike, not allowing the bike to be towed by any vehicle or pulling anything with the bike, in addition to using the rear and side lights on the bike, wearing a helmet, using a phosphorescent jacket, and avoiding riding it at night, or in volatile weather conditions.

Al Ghaithi stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to spread awareness and traffic culture among road users, with the aim of reducing wrongful phenomena and behaviour, in addition to reducing traffic accidents and human losses on the roads, noting the Dubai Police’s interest in enhancing awareness among all road users, including drivers, passengers and pedestrians, of their rights to traffic. Using the road to achieve the highest levels of safety, raise the level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws, and make the emirate’s roads safer.

He called on bikers to adhere to traffic rules and guidelines, to adhere to the roads and paths on which driving is permitted, and to adhere to security and safety requirements and guidelines in areas where driving is permitted, to ensure people’s protection.

Al Ghaithi appealed to community members, when they observe negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors, to report them through the “Police Eye” service, through the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling the “We are all police” service at 901.

