Director of the Veterinary Hospital in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, Muhammad Aziz, confirmed today, Saturday, the recording of four deaths and 26 cases of hemorrhagic fever in the governorate, indicating that the infections spread in various areas, with the largest share being in the Shatra district.

Shafaq News website quoted Aziz today as saying, “Our procedures as a veterinary hospital are to besiege the outbreak with teams distributed throughout Dhi Qar Governorate, with 21 veterinary teams,” indicating that the teams “are besieging those areas and spraying the pens that house animals such as cows and buffaloes with special sterilizing materials, as well as immersing sheep and goats in the same materials.”

Aziz explained that “the administrative authorities were notified by the district governor or district director to surround the affected area and prevent the entry and exit of animals and meat. We also play an awareness-raising role for citizens, animal breeders and butchers about the need to deal with meat and livestock in a healthy way to prevent the transmission of diseases.”