Four bodies have been discovered in a clinic in Potsdam. A fifth victim was found seriously injured. A suspect woman (51) was arrested. Much is still unclear.

Violent crime in Potsdam: The murder weapon is said to have been a knife. (Update 9:01 a.m.)

The Oberlinhaus already gave a short press conference (Update 10:07 am)

Update 4:05 p.m .: The charge in the case of the four people killed in the Babelsberg Oberlinhaus can be extended to murder if murder criteria such as “base motives or insidiousness” are met. That should be Senior Public Prosecutor Wilfried Lehmann said how that PNN reported. At first he did not want to say anything about the details because of the ongoing investigation.

“The victims are currently being examined by forensic medicine,” said Lehmann. “We have not yet found any information on the motive or the specific process.” The accused had not yet made any statements. According to his statements, the 51-year-old perpetrator deliberately killed four residents of the Oberlinhaus facility for the disabled and seriously injured another woman to have.

Whether the murder weapon was a knife like that PICTURE previously reported, the chief prosecutor could not confirm. Also not whether the 51-year-old confessed to her husband after the crime. “The police were informed and then found the bodies. “

Remembrance service for the act of violence in Potsdam does not take place in public

Update 2:55 p.m .: In a message, the Oberlinhaus announced that the planned memorial service was not a public event. It will also take place without media representatives. “The prayer is reserved for the relatives of those affected, the residents of the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-House and the staff of the Oberlinhaus.” One of the victims is still fighting for her life in the hospital. She had to undergo emergency surgery, as the message continues. “We sincerely pray that our resident in the hospital will survive her injuries,” said Matthias Fichtmüller, theological director at the Oberlinhaus.

Potsdam public prosecutor applies for arrest warrant against 51-year-olds

Update 2:31 p.m .: After the shocking act of violence against four residents of a disabled facility in Potsdam, the public prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant for manslaughter. The 51-year-old suspect, who is an employee of the facility concerned, should be brought before the judge on Thursday afternoon. “There are no signs of murder,” said the spokeswoman for the Potsdam public prosecutor, Hanna Urban, of the news agency AFP.

According to information from Potsdam Latest News She is said to have told her husband that she killed people after coming home. He then alerted the police. That also reports the mirror.

Update 12.55 p.m .: Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) would like to take part in the commemoration ceremony in the Oberlinhaus chapel tonight, like the PNN reported. “My thoughts go out to the victims and my condolences to their families. It is a horrific act that deeply shakes the city of Potsdam and the whole of Brandenburg, ”said the head of government. He wishes a lot of strength to the nurses and the other residents who have to come to terms with this violent crime in Potsdam. He wished the badly injured fifth victim recovery.

Update 12.10 p.m.: According to the German press agency The Evangelical Church and Diakonie have also commented on the terrible act. They expressed their condolences and deep condolences to the relatives of those killed in the Oberlinhaus in Potsdam. “We are appalled and shocked by this crime against the weakest and most in need of protection in our diaconal house,” says a joint statement by Bishop Christian Stäblein from the Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia and the board members Barbara Eschen and Andrea Asch from the Diakonisches Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia plant.

Update 11:07 a.m .: More information about the status of the investigation is “not to be expected before this afternoon,” like that German press agency reported. The investigations by the public prosecutor’s office and homicide squad of the West Police Department would “continue to be very intensive,” according to a joint press release from the police and the public prosecutor’s office.

Potsdam clinic murders: Lord Mayor and Interior Minister show sympathy for terrible act

Update 10:54 a.m .: Brandenburg Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) expressed his condolences to the relatives. “The deed shakes us all deeply. Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims and their relatives, to whom we wish a lot of strength in these difficult hours. ”The mayor of Potsdam, Mike Schubert (SPD), is also with the relatives and those killed with his thoughts. “In its long tradition, Oberlin stands for self-sacrificing care by people for people. That makes yesterday’s deed all the more incomprehensible for all of us, ”said Schubert.

Update 10.40 a.m .: According to information from German press agency the public prosecutor’s office does not want to provide more information about the act of violence in Potsdam until later Thursday morning. “Information is possible from 11.00 am,” said the public prosecutor’s office, Hanna Urban. It is still open whether there will be a press conference. At first, the spokeswoman did not want to comment on details of the violence.

Potsdam Oberlinhaus comments on the act in a press conference

Update 10:25 a.m.: At this point, the TV stations disengage from the reporting. The press conference should end shortly.

Update 10:20 a.m .: Neither will nor can they comment on the exact course of the crime. One does not want to speculate. Tonight in the church there will be an impromptu memorial service at 7pm for the people who want to express their grief. One would have to live with this wound. Due to the corona, the memorial service will of course be kept at a distance and a mask will be worn. You won’t be able to sing. There will be a funeral service in two weeks. The exact date has not yet been set.

Update 10.18 a.m .: Ms. Mäueler explains that her colleagues are “extremely committed”. All came to work earlier. There is emergency pastoral care for the employees and residents in the house. But there wasn’t much time for that, as the employees are currently taking care of the clients intensively.

Update 10.16 a.m .: The employees were informed of the terrible act last night, explains Fichtmüller. “The work must continue in all areas”. The normal daily processes must continue for the residents. “Anyone who does not feel able to work today can stay at home”. The colleagues on duty today have been personally informed of the incident over the phone. “Internal before external” emphasizes the spokesman for the Oberlinhaus.

Update 10:10 a.m .: Ms. Mäueler speaks about the Oberlinhaus. Many people with severe physical disabilities find a home in the facility. There is also an “integration program”. There is also “residential care”, in which people find a place after a serious accident. Around 80 colleagues would work in the house.

Update 10:07 a.m .: The theological director of the Oberlinhaus, Matthias Fichtmüller, explains: “The shock has cut our legs off.” The Oberlinhaus is their home for the people there. “We have to keep functioning, we have to be there for the clients.” You can’t even concentrate on mourning yet. Something like that is not so easy to put away.

Update from April 29, 10:05 a.m .: The press conference on the shocking murder of four people has begun. In a few minutes a spokeswoman for the clinic in Potsdam-Babelsberg will give a statement. So far there has been little information as the police wanted to inform the relatives of the victims first.

Update from April 29th, 9:35 a.m .: A 51-year-old woman is suspected of killing four people in a disabled dormitory. According to the PNN the woman is said to have told her husband that she killed people after coming home. The police were then alerted. At 10 o’clock there will now be a press conference.

Update from April 29th, 9:01 a.m.: After murder in a dormitory in Potsdam is a murder weapon according to information from picture been identified. It should therefore be a knife as a murder weapon. The police have not yet confirmed this. However, a press conference is to take place in the morning.

Potsdam: four people from dormitory for the disabled murdered – suspects arrested

Update from April 29, 2021: The homicide squad is investigating a terrible act of violence in a clinic in Potsdam. “A total of four people with fatal injuries and one other seriously injured person were found in different sick rooms in a ward,” the police announced on Thursday morning. And further: “According to previous knowledge, the injuries of all victims can be traced back to severe, external use of force.”

A 51-year-old hospital worker was provisionally arrested. “So far, no information is available on the possible motivation,” said the police. The police do not want to provide any information about the victims or other circumstances until the victims’ relatives have been notified.

Violence shakes Potsdam

The police said they were alerted on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. The exact course of events and the circumstances of the act have not yet been clarified and are the subject of ongoing investigations. “At the moment there are extensive securing of evidence,” it said. Forensic doctors and the public prosecutor were also on site.

According to media reports, the clinic in which the crime took place belongs to a complex in which people with disabilities also live and work. In addition to the clinic, there are also daycare centers and schools there.

First report from April 28, 2021

Potsdam – Four bodies were found in the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam on Wednesday evening. Another person was seriously injured. A 51-year-old woman was arrested on urgent suspicion, said a police spokesman on Wednesday evening. There is a suspicion of a homicide. One person was also seriously injured.

Deadly violence in Potsdam clinic – four people dead. © Paul Zinken / dpa

Four bodies in the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam: 51-year-old woman arrested – homicide investigation

The police had been on duty in the Oberlinklinik in Potsdam-Babelsberg since about shortly before 9 p.m. The emergency pastoral care was also on site.

It is currently not clear whether the dead are also patients, police spokesman Torsten Herbst told the picture. According to the police spokesman, a 51-year-old was arrested in connection with the acts. “The urgent suspicion is directed against them,” said Herbst. There are no further details about the woman yet. A homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

