Iraqi police and medical sources said that four people were killed in a car bomb attack that took place today, Thursday, in the Sadr City neighborhood of the capital, Baghdad.

Police stated that the car was parked in a crowded second-hand market in the neighborhood.

An Iraqi army statement said that an explosion in a market in eastern Baghdad resulted in the death of a civilian, wounding 12 others, and setting fire to several cars.

Witnesses reported that black smoke was billowing above the market, while ambulances rushed to rescue the wounded. Police cordoned off the blast site.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the second major bombing in Baghdad this year. A suicide attack, for which the terrorist organization “ISIS” claimed responsibility, rocked a crowded market in Baghdad last January, killing at least 32.

The major attacks, which were occurring almost daily in Baghdad, in recent years since the defeat of ISIS in 2017 have stopped, as part of a comprehensive improvement in the security situation that has returned to normal life in the Iraqi capital.

The January attack was the first major bombing in Iraq in three years.

On Wednesday, a drone bomb targeted US forces at Erbil airport in northern Iraq.