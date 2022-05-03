4 Days of Dunkirk: see the serious accident at the finish line, video

Australian Sam Welsford (DSM) donned the first leader’s jersey of the 66th edition of the 4 Days of Dunkirk by winning the inaugural stage disputed over 161.1 km of route between Dunkirk and Aniche, which had an uneventful end with a pileup over the finish line.

Walsford (Perth, 26 years old), track specialist, four-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, he was the fastest in a sprint that got complicated in the last meters when the Belgian De Lie tried to get into an impossible place between two rivals.

The “aussie” cyclist saved the trance and crossed the line with a time of 3h.31.04, ahead of the Dutchman Arvid de Kleijn (Human Powered) and Frenchman Jason Tesson (St.Michel Auner).

An end with a capital scare that put an end to a fast day, disputed at more than 45 km/hour, with breakaways and a final battle that put the interest until the last meter.