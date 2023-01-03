The UAE Digital Government stated that the maximum stay of tourists and visitors who hold transit or “transit” visas inside the country does not exceed four days, in the event that the duration of the transit visas they obtained was (96 hours), and not 48 hours, as they must leave the country’s territory. Immediately after the end of the hours specified in the visa, explaining that “transit” visas are not renewable, or extendable from 48 to 96 hours.

While four requirements were set for travelers to obtain a transit visa, the most important of which is that the validity of the passport or travel document should not be less than six months before entering the UAE, and that the traveler has a ticket to continue his journey.

In detail, the UAE Digital Government confirmed that travelers wishing to enter the country, during their travel from one destination to another, must apply for a transit or “transit” visa, before coming and visiting the country, explaining that the UAE issues two types of transit visas or “transit” visas. Transit, the first of which is a 48-hour “transit” visa, which is free of charge without any fees, while the second type, a 96-hour “transit” visa, is issued for only 50 dirhams.

The government stated on its official website that the 48-hour “transit” visa is issued free of charge to transit tourists passing through the country on a continuous trip to another destination, with the aim of enabling them to roam within the UAE for a period not exceeding two days, provided that they coordinate in advance with the airlines they travel to. on board, and submitting a transit visa application before arriving in the country, provided that the validity of the visa is 48 hours before entering the country, and is not subject to extension, while the traveler can stay inside the country and tour it for a maximum of four days, in the event that he requests a “transit” visa » for a period of 96 hours and payment of 50 dirhams, stressing that the transit visa (both types) is not extendable (from 48 hours to 96 hours) and is not renewable, as the visitor must leave the country after the specified number of visa hours expires.

The website of the UAE digital government specified four conditions that must be met in order to consider granting the tourist a “transit” visa, the first of which is “the validity of the passport or travel document should not be less than six months before entering the UAE,” and the second “providing a personal photo with a white background,” and the third “For the traveler to have a ticket to continue his journey,” and finally, “for the traveler to be heading to a country other than the country from which he came.”

And he stated that only the national airlines in the country can arrange to obtain a transit visa for travelers or tourists before their trips, and in the event that the tourist’s trip is through a travel agency, the agency can also help him obtain a visa through the associated airline, indicating He indicated that agents of national airlines can apply for transit visas for their customers through three channels. Through all electronic channels or smart applications provided by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the concerned emirate.

The site called on travelers wishing to obtain a “transit” visa to check first, before applying for a visa, whether they are nationals eligible to obtain an entry visa to the country upon arrival, or have the authority to enter the UAE without a visa, noting that there are more than 50 nationalities. Its holders do not need a “transit” visa, as they are nationals eligible to obtain an entry visa valid for a certain period upon arrival.

He pointed out that tourists can obtain an entry visa valid for 30 days from the date of their arrival with their regular passports (with a grace period for a 10-day extension), if they are nationals of countries such as “Canada, Brunei, Australia, Andorra, Japan, Ireland, Hong Kong.” Vatican, Russia, Monaco, Chile, Malaysia, Ukraine, Singapore, Seychelles, San Marino, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, China, Mauritius, United States of America.

Tourists can also obtain an entry visa that is valid for a period of 90 days from the date of their arrival with their regular passports, (extendable), if they are nationals of countries such as “Solomon Islands, Bahamas, Argentina, South Korea, Nauru”, while a visa can be obtained. Same (90 days), but without extension, for tourists if they are nationals of countries such as «Bulgaria, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, Estonia, Denmark, Cyprus, Croatia, France, Poland, Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany Luxembourg, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Malta, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Liechtenstein, Sweden.

• The UAE issues two types of transit visas, a 48-hour “transit” visa and a 96-hour “transit” visa.

• 4 requirements for travelers to obtain a transit visa, the most important of which is that the validity of the passport or travel document should not be less than six months.

departure fee

According to the Emirates Digital Government, a departure fee of 30 dirhams is collected for each passenger through the sea and land ports, with the exception of travelers who are citizens of the country and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and those who come to the country by tourist ferries through the sea ports, and no federal, local or private entity may impose fees additional to the transit visa.