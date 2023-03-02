Working four days a week, instead of five as the vast majority do today, significantly reduces employee stress and improve job satisfaction. That is the main conclusion of the largest four-day workweek pilot than 61 UK companies and 3,000 workers tested for a period of six months.

During this time, companies committed to paying 100 percent of the salary, while employees maintained 100 percent of their productivity by working 20 percent less, that is, four days a week.

How did the model work? What were the findings? Could it be applied on a large scale in Latin America? We tell you.

How did the pilot work?



The four-day-a-week work model is not new. New Zealand, for example, was one of the first countries where companies began betting on fewer working days to boost employee well-being. Companies from other countries such as Iceland or Japan have also applied this model for some years.

Nevertheless, the UK pilot project became the largest in the world by testing the four-day work week simultaneously with 61 companies and 3,000 workers.

The test was led by ‘4 Day Week’, a campaign that bets on the reduction of working days in the United Kingdom. The non-profit organization Autonomy and researchers from the University of Cambridge and Boston College also participated.

The pilot featured companies of all kinds: large corporations, companies from the banking sector and family services, advertising, accommodation, food and beverages, among others.

For six months, from June to December 2022, each company designed its own model of the four-day work week, adapting rest days to its needs, its challenges and its work culture.

For example, some opted to grant an additional fixed day of rest to all workers, which could be on Friday or Monday. Others preferred to rotate the days off among the staff with the aim that all the tasks of the company were covered at all times.

Other companies allowed each department to organize their workday differently, while the strictest made the four-day work week conditional on the performance of the teams. Thus, the company could suspend the new day of rest if it noticed that the work objectives were not being met in the same way.

How did the pilot test go?

The researchers published the results of the project on February 21 and described the pilot as a complete success. “The test results have been overwhelmingly positive. 92% of companies will go ahead with the four-day week and many have reported an increase in mental and physical well-beinga reduction in days of sick leave and an increase in the retention and attraction of the best talent”, Mariam Salman, head of the ‘4 Day Week’ campaign in the United Kingdom, told EL TIEMPO.

The researchers found that 71 percent of employees who took the test reported lower levels of burnout by working four days a week. At the time, 39 percent said they felt less stressed than when they were five days into the job.

In turn, 43 percent stated that their mental health improved during the pilot and 54% declared a reduction in negative emotions. 48 percent also said that they felt more satisfied with their work.

IT WORKS. ⁃ 92% of companies keep it

⁃ Burnout down by 71%

⁃ Sick days down by 65%

There was also a significant impact on the family and personal lives of the workers. 60 percent assured that during the test it was easier for them to combine work with taking care of the home or children and 62 percent said that during this time it was much easier for them to balance and combine work and social life (see friends, go out to eat, go out with your partner, etc).

“The reduction in working hours allows the worker, as a person and as a citizen, to have more time available to develop other useful and necessary activities both for himself and for the community: spending more time with family and friends, dabbling in hobbies, training professionally, practicing sports, exploring artistic vocations, actively participating in the social life of their community (…). It is a kind of liberation, which, in turn, produces a kind of ‘efficiency commitment’”, explains Carlos Prieto, professor at the Labor Observatory of the Javeriana University.

Salman also told this newspaper that they found benefits in aspects such as reducing inequality between men and women: “Going to a four-day week without loss of salary means that both men and women work less and there will be a more equitable distribution of work paid and unpaid, such as childcare, housework and caring responsibilities,” she says.

Likewise, the results were promising for the companies. For example, employee resignations were down 57 percent and sickness absence was down 65 percent. At the same time, the income of the companies grew an average of 1.4 percent during the application of the pilot of four days of work a week.

As a result of the pilot, 56 of the 61 companies that participated affirmed that they will continue with the model of the four-day work week, some of them permanently.

Regarding employees, 70 percent stated that they would need a salary between 10 and 50 percent higher to return to a schedule of five days a week. Another 15 percent said they would not agree to return to a five-day shift for any amount of money.

Does such a model have a future in Latin America?



The truth is that with the change in mentality introduced by the covid-19 pandemic, many wonder if such a working model can be applied in all countries and contexts. In Colombia, for example, companies such as the Hada or Ricoh group are already testing the implementation of the four-day working day.

But, could you think of a large-scale application of this way of working? Prieto, from the Labor Observatory of the Javeriana University, points out that this reduction in working days is, above all, a trend in countries where their economies are based on efficiency and not on availability.

They view leisure and activities other than being at work with disdain, and they confuse working hard with ‘working well’

“The efficiency in productivity is given by the execution of the work activities, and not by the simple fact of the presence in the workplace, in the availability,” he says.

However, he points out that it is a model that is applicable to any country or culture, but that It requires that, in societies like the Colombian one, the prejudices that consider that “working four days is equivalent to working less” be overcome.

“The problem is not so much the organization of work, but the idiosyncrasies and prejudices that, in societies like Colombia, consider effort and the mere fact of ‘being busy’ as virtues, and that view leisure with disdain and activities other than ‘being at work’, and that confuse ‘working a lot’ with ‘working well’ (…) And one thing is certain and definitive: spending a lot of time in the workplace, the Whatever it is, it doesn’t mean that more work is being done,” says the teacher.

Mariam Salman, from the ‘4 Day Week’ campaign, agrees with this, pointing out that a shorter work week will be the prevailing idea in the future.

“It is a model that will predominate in the future. The 5-day work week was created 100 years ago for a completely different society and world than today. Time for an upgrade,” she concludes.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME