The week of just four days of work and three days off is an idea that is gaining more and more strength in the world. Countries like Japan, Iceland and the United Arab Emirates already adopt the 32-hour week model.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the need for more and more people to adopt a hybrid or fully remote work model has further reinforced the need for this debate.

A survey by US financial services firm Jeffrey shows that as of November 2021, about 32% of 22-25-year-olds who quit their jobs would stay if companies offered a four-day workweek.

The number of workers leaving their jobs in the United States is a phenomenon that has become known as the “Great Resignation”, where about 20 million people have voluntarily requested their resignation since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Brazil, although it is still in its infancy, the idea is already being taken seriously in some companies.

In a statement to the Educa Mais Brasil website, businessman Luciano Braga, from Agência Shoot, pointed out the growth of more than 300% in the interest of vacancies in his agency after he not only reduced the week to four days but also reduced the workload to six daily hours.

Today, according to the Federal Constitution, a worker cannot have more than 44 hours of work per week. But there is no minimum time. The labor reform, approved in 2017, allows for a part-time work of 30 hours per week.