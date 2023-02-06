Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, stated that there are four dangerous behaviors that lead to traffic accidents: excessive speed, not leaving a sufficient safety distance, dangerous overtaking, and failure to adhere to the mandatory lane, stressing that the ministerial decision No. 178 of 2017, regarding traffic control rules and procedures, defines the penalties for such violations, as they pose a threat to the lives of drivers and passengers.

In detail, Al Falasi told «Emirates Today» that many accidents have been monitored due to violations committed by some road users, most notably not leaving a sufficient safety distance, which leads to accidents if the front person stops suddenly for any reason, which leads to The driver of the rear vehicle collided with him, who did not respect the safety distance.

He added that the Ajman Police employed devices using artificial intelligence technology to monitor the violation of not leaving a sufficient distance, indicating that the traffic violations table specified the penalty for not leaving an adequate safety distance behind the front vehicles at 400 dirhams and 4 black points.

And he stated that among the dangerous violations is also dangerous overtaking, as it may cause the use of a speed greater than the speed of the road and not taking into account vehicles traveling in side lanes, which may lead to collisions, pointing out that the schedule of traffic violations set several penalties for that violation, including, overtaking Erroneously, the penalty is a fine of 600 dirhams and 6 traffic points. Overtaking from the shoulder of the road, the penalty is 1000 dirhams, and 6 points. Overtaking in a place where overtaking is prohibited, the penalty is a fine of 600 dirhams.

Al-Falasi explained that excessive speed is one of the biggest causes of road accidents and its penalty is among the highest in traffic violations, including: exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h with a fine of 3000 dirhams, impounding the vehicle for 60 days and 23 black points, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km. A fine of 2,000 dirhams, impounding the vehicle for 30 days and 12 black points, as well as exceeding the speed limit by no more than 60 with a fine of 1,500 dirhams, impounding the vehicle for 15 days and 6 black points, while a penalty for exceeding the speed limit by no more than 50 was imposed with a fine of one thousand dirhams, and 40 with a fine. 700 dirhams, 30 with a fine of 600 dirhams, and 20 with a fine of 300 dirhams.

Al-Falasi stressed that wearing a seat belt is of great importance to the driver and the person next to him, as serious accidents were observed and no injuries occurred as a result of the seat belt being fastened, and vice versa.

He pointed out that seat belt violations are monitored by patrols and various monitoring devices, indicating that the violation of not fastening it in Article 51 of the traffic violations schedule is a fine of 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points, and for any of the passengers 400 dirhams.

Al-Falasi warned against disorderly behavior on the road, and not to give priority or give way to those who have priority, whether coming from the back or from the left side, as the penalty for that stipulated a fine of 400 dirhams, so as not to disrupt the movement of the road.