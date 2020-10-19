Coronavirus: Corona virus outbreak is still spreading fast in the world. The total number of infections worldwide has crossed 4 crores. A record 3.24 lakh corona cases came in 24 hours. Earlier on October 16, the maximum number of 4.13 lakh cases were received. The death toll from this dangerous disease has also increased. 3,971 people died on the previous day.

According to the WorldMeter, 42 million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 11 lakh 18 thousand people have lost their lives, while 3 crore 1 lakh patients have been cured. There are only 90 million active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

The United States tops the list of countries most affected by the Corona epidemic, but the cases are increasing in India at the fastest rate. So far, 83 lakh 87 thousand people have become infected in the US. In the last 24 hours more than 45 thousand new cases have come in America. After this, India’s number comes. More than 75 lakh people have become corona infected in India, here 55 thousand cases have increased in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Brazil has received only 11 thousand cases in 24 hours in the third most affected country.

America : Case- 8,387,798, Death- 224,730

: Case- 8,387,798, Death- 224,730 India : Case- 7,548,238, Death- 114,642

: Case- 7,548,238, Death- 114,642 Brazil : Case- 5,235,344, Death- 153,905

: Case- 5,235,344, Death- 153,905 Russia : Case- 1,399,334, Death- 24,187

: Case- 1,399,334, Death- 24,187 Argentina : Case- 989,680, Death- 26,267

: Case- 989,680, Death- 26,267 Spain : Case- 982,723, Death- 33,775

: Case- 982,723, Death- 33,775 Colombia : Case- 959,572, Death- 28,970

: Case- 959,572, Death- 28,970 France : Case- 897,034, Death- 33,477

: Case- 897,034, Death- 33,477 Peru : Case- 868,675, Death- 33,759

: Case- 868,675, Death- 33,759 Mexico: Case- 847,108, Death- 86,059

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

read this also

Is China ready for war with Taiwan, increased number of troops, also deployed most modern missiles

Coronavirus: Provision of jail or fine for not wearing masks in Sri Lanka, strict rules to control infection