Cheating with legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. He has lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police (Cheating With Harbhajan Singh), in which he said he was cheated of Rs 4 crore. Actually, Bhajji gave 4 crores of rupees to a merchant who is not returning his money, while the merchant says that he has returned all the money. Let us know that Harbhajan was supposed to go to UAE to play in the IPL, but he has withdrawn his name due to family.

According to the police report, Harbhajan Singh met businessman Ji Mahesh in 2015 through a common friend. He gave Mahesh Rs 4 crore, which he approached several times to get it back, but the businessman always avoided it. Meanwhile he gave INR 25 lakh to INR check, which bounced due to lack of amount.

After this, Harbhajan recently formally complained to the police in Chennai. His complaint is being investigated by Assistant Commissioner of Police Visvesvaraya. On the other hand, Mahesh has filed an anticipatory bail application from the Madras High Court. He also stated in his affidavit that he had taken a loan from Bhajji, but the entire money has been refunded.

I took my name back from IPL

It is noteworthy that Harbhajan had withdrawn his name from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. He also wrote a message for fans on social media. He wrote on Twitter- Dear friends, I will not be able to play IPL this year due to personal reasons. It is a difficult time and I will expect some privacy, as I will spend time with my family. CSK management has been very supportive and I wish them a great IPL. Stay safe and Jai Hind. Explain that he is the second CSK player to withdraw from the tournament after Suresh Raina.