The “Emirates Innovates 2021” award, which is organizing its event on the 25th of this month, at the Expo site, adopted 4 main criteria that will determine the selection of winning projects by providing creative solutions that can overcome the challenges of the Corona pandemic in any of the service and life sectors.

The criteria include “modernity” meaning the extent to which an innovative solution differs from existing solutions, “replicability” and popularization of the innovative solution in more than one country, and the ease of adopting the solution in more than one sector at the same time, ie the possibility of its application in the education sector, for example, as well as in The health sector, in addition to the “impact” criterion, means the extent to which the solution contributes to improving conditions during the crisis in a tangible way, while the last criterion focuses on “rapid response” to the variables, that is, it enables it to provide a solution as quickly as possible.

The award, which was announced by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, honors those with innovative experiences and responses that have been applied in the UAE at the federal and local levels in the face of the consequences of the emerging coronavirus pandemic in various sectors.

The “Emirates Innovates 2021” award includes four main categories that celebrate government innovations that have been applied in federal and local authorities, in a way that ensures the promotion of business continuity, the national economy, education and various sectors. The categories include the best innovation in terms of modernity, and the best replicable innovation category, And the best innovation in terms of impact on community service, in addition to the category of the fastest innovation that has been applied in the country to respond to changes and confront “Covid-19”.

The activities of the “Emirates Innovate 2021” this year witness the launch of new initiatives that contribute to enhancing individuals’ awareness of the importance of innovation and its impact on their reality and future, and develop in them creative thinking that is based on experiment and testing ideas, which contributes to finding innovative solutions to challenges and creating a better future for future generations.

The “Emirates Innovates 2021” virtual conference will be organized on the basis of a hybrid model that combines dialogue sessions on the ground, in addition to virtual events displayed on a digital platform screen in the “Sustainability Pavilion” at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The events include a number of initiatives that are organized on the ground, and other initiatives organized virtually, with the aim of attracting the largest number of participants, as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi organizes 118 events and initiatives, the Emirate of Dubai organizes 60 internal and external events, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah more than 60 events organized by 17 A local participating entity, and the Emirate of Ajman organizes a number of innovative initiatives, events and workshops for various groups of society, while local authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah organize more than 30 events, and local authorities in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain organize about 20 innovative events.

Federal, private and academic government agencies participate in a large number of virtual activities, including the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which includes a virtual session on the role of young minds and talents in the growth and development of future health care systems, and the launch of the “UAE Hackathon 2021” organized by the TRA virtually.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also organizes virtual events that include the “Innovation Lab” aimed at finding solutions to the challenges facing the Ministry, and the “Innovation Factory” initiative, which provides explanations on the latest technological devices, smart programs and applications that contribute to enhancing the customer experience.

The activities of the “Emirates Innovates” this year are committed to applying the precautionary measures set by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority to confront the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

