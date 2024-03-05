The Emirates School Education Foundation has set four standards in the guardian’s guide for registration in government schools for the academic year 2024-2025. The first: giving priority to students who are currently in the school model applied to generational schools and those wishing to transfer, and the second: registering students who have a brother or sister in the school. Third: Registration of students whose residence is located within the geographical scope of the school, and Fourth: Students accepted in one of the Generation Schools are not entitled to submit a transfer request to another school affiliated with the Generation Schools except after two semesters, and the exception to this is (the one with exceptional circumstances), and there are no additional fees. Parents, because the institution bears all operating expenses and student fees.

The guide explained that school buses will not be provided to any of those enrolled in Al-Ajyal schools if the male or female student is from outside the geographical scope of the school, and parents must provide private means of transportation for their children.

Registration is made for citizen students and children of female citizens to attend schools that apply the Generation Schools model, whether for those previously registered in first-year schools and public or private kindergartens, according to the availability of school seats, and according to the conditions.

The guide stated that Generations Schools are an innovative educational model under the umbrella of government education that combines the national curriculum and the American product, and the Emirates Foundation for School Education has selected a group of first-cycle schools at the state level, to be operated through educational service providers with extensive experience in the field of international curricula. . The Emirates School Education Foundation began implementing the Generations Schools model in 10 government schools, the first cycle, at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year. Then eight first-cycle government schools were added in the 2023-2024 academic year, and three educational institutions with experience from the private sector are operating them. They are “Taleem”, “Boom” and “Al Dar Education”, under the supervision and follow-up of the institution.

The guide included the procedural steps for registration in Al-Ajyal Schools, starting with visiting the institution’s website, then choosing the service for registering and accepting the student in a government school, and filling out the form by the guardian, and the applicant must carry out continuous follow-up, to know the status of the application.

The institution indicated that the initial accreditation is through the institution’s Student Affairs Department, after ensuring that the student meets the admission conditions and the availability of vacancies, and then the final accreditation is by the school branch sector, the Student Affairs Department, and the institution’s Generation Schools Project Management, after completing all data. Students during the announced registration periods.