In the details, the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, reported, Friday, that Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo revealed that he was attacked by “four cowards”, who stole all the jewelry from the house.

The newspaper said that the incident occurred last night in Manchester.

Cancelo, 27, did not stand idly by in front of the robbers, resisting them as much as he could, injuring him in the head.

The player’s partner and their infant daughter were at home at the time of the crime.

For its part, the police in the city of Manchester said they are investigating the incident.

The Manchester City defender said: “Unfortunately, today I was attacked by four cowards.

. added Cancelo, who is Portuguese“They were able to take all my jewelry,” he said, stressing that the most important thing for him was that his family was fine.

He continued, “I don’t know how there are people with such meanness.”

The club’s management stated that the player is assisting the police in the investigation of the incident.