Today, Thursday, the US Department of Justice indicted four police officers in the case of a raid on the home of African-American Brianna Taylor carried out in the year 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky, which resulted in her death of her injuries.
Justice Minister Merrick Garland said the officers face charges of civil rights violations, wrongful conspiracy, making false statements, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction of justice.
“We claim that these irregularities led to the death of Miss Taylor,” Garland said. “Bryona Taylor should have been alive today.”
After the killing of Taylor and George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American who was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis in May 2020, the United States witnessed protest movements against violence and police brutality.
Taylor, 26, and her fiancé Kenneth Walker were in her apartment on the night of March 13, 2020, when they heard a bang at the door.
Walker thought someone was trying to get in by breaking the door and taking it off, so he opened fire, injuring a policeman.
The police had obtained a search warrant allowing them to enter the place to make an arrest in a drug trafficking case without knocking on the door.
After the officers came under fire, they responded by firing more than 30 shots, fatally wounding Taylor.
Garland said three Louisville police officers, 45-year-old Joshua Gaines, 35-year-old Kyle Meaney and Kelly Goodlett, were involved in forging a search warrant in a drug-trafficking case.
They are accused of violating Taylor’s rights by seeking a search warrant for her home when they knew they were missing probable cause.
“We claim that the defendants were aware that the affidavit supporting the search warrant contained false and misleading information and that it omitted concrete information,” Garland said.
And the US Attorney General considered that the policemen “took steps to cover up their illegal behavior after Taylor’s murder.”
Fourth police officer Brett Hankison is charged with excessive force shooting during the raid that killed Taylor.
In March 2022, a state court acquitted Hankison of “endangering life” during the raid on Taylor’s home.
Walker said the police broke down the door without any warning, while the officers insisted they had identified themselves.
Two of the police officers involved in the case were fired, but Hankison was the only one charged with endangering the lives of nearby apartment dwellers rather than causing Taylor’s death.
Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, settled the case in which the Taylor family was awarded $12 million in compensation in September 2020.
But the Ministry of Justice has considered violating a person’s civil rights a crime that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment when it results in death or involves attempted murder.
Obstructing the judicial process is a crime with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while conspiracy and making false statements carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.
