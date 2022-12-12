The Business Forum for the Social Sector, organized by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, witnessed, for the first time, the announcement of a number of strategic partnerships with the private sector, where 4 cooperation agreements were signed between partners in the social, government and private sectors, with the aim of strengthening partnerships that contribute to the development of innovative strategic solutions. In the face of various social challenges.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by the Head of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, along with a number of general managers in the social and government sectors, and a number of senior officials in the private and third sectors.

These agreements come within the framework of enhancing cooperation and partnerships between various agencies and sectors in society, to contribute to creating a social impact and to discuss ways to address social challenges with a common vision and concerted efforts in line with the interest and well-being of individuals and society.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, said: “Today we are proud of the outputs achieved by the business forum for the social sector organized by the department, as it is the beginning of a breakthrough towards strengthening partnerships between the government, private and third sectors, as this step will contribute to providing opportunities for cooperation and exchange of ideas and experiences from During discussion workshops through the Social Creativity Lab in order to address priority social axes to continue advancing social development in the emirate.

The four cooperation agreements included a memorandum of understanding between the “Etihad Aviation Group” and the “Family Development Foundation” with the aim of supporting the reduction of costs for those planning to get married, and enhancing cooperation through rehabilitation services for those planning to get married by providing incentives to its participants.

While the second memorandum of cooperation dealt with many initiatives related to the promotion of family well-being in Abu Dhabi, with Aldar Properties, in order for the concerned parties to work together to find ways to enhance the cohesion and well-being of the family in the emirate, and the Family Welfare Authority signed another similar memorandum with “Miral”, the leader in The field of developing immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, to enhance family well-being, and focuses on providing a range of family services within Yas Island after studying the needs of community members to ensure an increase in quality time between members of the same family.

The fourth memorandum included an understanding between the department and the private sector regarding improving the skills of the beneficiaries of the Authority’s services, and implementing the social responsibility initiative to improve the skills of young people by providing them with training and workshops to face social challenges and play a positive role in society.

The Business Forum for the Social Sector aims to strengthen the partnership between the social and private sectors to develop innovative strategic solutions in the face of various social challenges. Corporate Social Responsibility, Work-Life Balance, Healthy Aging, and Financial Literacy. The event also included a discussion on the challenges of designing value partnerships to address social challenges.