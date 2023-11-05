The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority launched a campaign aimed at verifying the availability of prevention and public safety conditions in wedding halls in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign falls within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority’s efforts to maintain the safety of society, and to educate parties involved in organizing wedding parties about precautionary measures to overcome emergency situations, while strengthening preventive controls to reduce potential risks and ensure the provision of the best services.

The Acting Director of the Civil Protection Sector, Colonel Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Qahtani, explained that the main goal of this campaign is to verify the percentage of wedding halls’ compliance with safety and fire prevention standards, and to educate hall owners and operators and companies organizing parties and events about the importance of adhering to safety procedures, and providing firefighting systems and first aid. .

Al-Qahtani added: “The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority attaches great importance to the safety of our society, which is why it seeks to ensure that all wedding halls adhere to the highest levels of safety and prevention. The halls will be monitored periodically, with careful inspection to ensure their compliance with the controls, and the necessary measures will be taken against any facility that violates these controls.”

Al-Qahtani stressed preventing the use of highly flammable materials in the wedding hall, not exceeding the maximum capacity, and opening all its emergency exits during special occasions, in addition to training its workers on evacuation methods and dealing with fire cases.

• Preventing the use of highly flammable materials in wedding halls.