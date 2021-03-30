The Emirates Foundation for School Education has set four steps to register people of determination in public schools, which are the submission of an electronic registration request by the guardian to reserve a seat for the next academic year, according to the conditions and regulations in force in the registration (for citizens and children of female citizens, at the link https: /// Tasjeel-almanhal.moe.gov.ae/? Locale = en).

The second step is for the student’s guardian to indicate whether his son is a person of determination, and to clarify the category of disability, then the student’s case is diagnosed by the special education team, with the aim of identifying needs and making the required recommendations.

She explained that the request is not approved until after the approval of the report and evaluation issued by the Hamm Center for Inclusive Education Services team, with notification and sending all reports to the school.





