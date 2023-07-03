The digital government of the UAE confirmed that the Ministry of Education is the authority authorized to equalize school educational certificates and high school certificates in the UAE, explaining that the high school certificate equivalency service applies to certificates obtained by the student from inside or outside the country.

And it indicated that four conditions must be met for the equivalence of certificates, which are that the student be a resident of the country, proof of identity, provision of original certificates, and that they be duly certified.

In detail, the digital government of the UAE said that to request the equivalence of the high school certificate, the student must be a resident of the Emirates, and prove his identity by submitting a copy of the identity card issued by the state, a copy of his passport, and presenting the original certificates, specifically grade certificates. (10, 11, 12), which are returned to the student after checking them, and for some it is required to submit original certified certificates for “TOEFL”, “IELTS” or “EMSAT”, and that all certificates submitted for the purpose of equivalency be duly certified by the Ministry of Education education, and the authorized educational authority in the country from which the certificate is issued.

She pointed out that there are also other special conditions that depend on the curriculum that the student studied, whether it is a ministerial, American, British or other curriculum available in the country, including the provision of legal translation of foreign certificates not issued in Arabic or English and their duly authenticated.

She pointed out that to submit a high school certificate equivalency request, one can visit the main offices of the Ministry of Education in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, or submit the application electronically after registering on the ministry’s website, and filling out the electronic application by the customer.

It is possible to view the conditions and documents required for the equivalence of the general secondary certificate and according to the curriculum completed by the student through four links, which are: equivalence of qualifications issued by public education institutions for the 12th grade inside the country – the Ministry of Education, and a request for equivalence of a study certificate for the 12th grade – education A year outside the country – the Ministry of Education, special requirements for the equivalence of high school certificates for the various educational curricula – the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA), and a certificate of completion of studies for high school graduates – the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi.

And last month, the Ministry of Education announced the launch of the “recognition of university certificates” system issued outside the country for the purpose of completing studies or employment, to replace the previous “university qualifications equivalency” system, as part of its continuous efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to customers, and to allow more flexibility for students. to complete their academic or professional career.