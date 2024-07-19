The Ministry of Justice has opened the door for applications to register local and international translation houses, specifying four conditions for registering local translation houses: First, the house must be licensed to work in the country by the competent licensing authority, and its license must be valid. Second, the supervising manager must be one of the translators registered in the list. Third, the number of translators in the local translation house must not be less than four translators registered in the list. Fourth, the submission of a valid insurance policy against liability for professional errors issued by one of the insurance companies licensed to work in the country.

As for the registration of international expertise houses, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that all the conditions for applying to the local translation house must be met, in addition to two other conditions: first, the existence of a valid license for the main branch outside the country, and that the registered translators working for the international translation house reside in the country.

The law regulating the translation profession in the United Arab Emirates stipulates that the applicant must have five years of experience in translation after the year of graduation, and citizens of the country are exempt from this clause.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the legal translator can obtain all types of forms related to the management of translators’ affairs, including registration and registration renewal forms, without having to come to the Ministry via the Ministry of Justice’s website. www.moj.gov.ae.

The Ministry of Justice provides, within its electronic services, a service for translation graduates and holders of an accredited qualification from one of the recognized universities or institutes to apply for the registration of a legal translator accredited by the Ministry of Justice, indicating that the application requirements are a certificate recognized in the Emirates, five years of experience (for non-citizens), the employer’s approval of insurance against professional errors – three years, and a health fitness certificate.

The Ministry also provides a service for legal translators to renew their registration in accordance with the renewal requirements mentioned in the Law Regulating the Translation Profession. The renewal requirements include: passport, ID, residency, no-objection letter from the employer, office license and lease contract, health fitness certificate, insurance contract valid for three years, and a certificate of good conduct. It also provides translators with a service to request the addition of other specializations to the specializations they are authorized to practice, and to add additional languages ​​to the languages ​​that the translator can translate, in addition to the service of suspending the registration of the legal translator or extending the suspension of his registration in accordance with the requirements and procedures of the Ministry of Justice.

• It is necessary to meet all the application requirements for the local translation house.