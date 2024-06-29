The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that it recorded a significant increase in the number of companies operating in the order delivery sector in the emirate during the past year compared to the previous year, as their number reached 1,379 companies, achieving a growth rate of up to 13% compared to the year 2022.

The Executive Director of the Authority’s Licensing Institution, Abdullah Al Ali, said that the Authority has implemented a number of measures to ensure traffic safety, including requiring companies to issue professional permits to delivery drivers after completing the specialized training requirements. The training includes theoretical and practical materials, and the driver is evaluated in driving. With an order delivery box that includes additional weight to match the order delivery conditions, as well as a driver test during the evening period.

Al Ali confirmed the creation of the Excellence Award for the order delivery sector in partnership with the Dubai Police General Command, whose standards are based primarily on the application of traffic safety for all categories. The best international practices and standards were reviewed and applied in conducting the activity, by setting the standards for uniforms, personal protective equipment and helmets. In addition to preparing and circulating the “Technical Guide for Conducting Order Delivery Activity in the Emirate of Dubai” to the concerned companies, which includes the requirements for practicing the activity, including a list of quality violations.

He continued: “In order to ensure the sustainability of work in enhancing traffic safety, the Authority holds periodic meetings of the Order Delivery Council in the presence of its representatives and delivery companies to present traffic safety results, analyze their causes, identify their challenges, and take the necessary measures to reduce traffic accidents related to order delivery.”

He stated that the Authority has set requirements for practicing order delivery activities, which workers in the sector are required to comply with in order to obtain the Authority’s permit. The Authority has also introduced controls and violations to ensure workers’ compliance with its requirements.

He stressed the regular inspection of companies and drivers, adding that “the results showed that the average compliance with the requirements for practicing the activity exceeded 90%.” He stated that there are joint campaigns with various government agencies, such as the Dubai Police, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Labor Committee, and other relevant bodies, to ensure the sector is regulated in an integrated manner by those concerned.

He pointed out that the Authority, based on its concern for the safety of delivery bike drivers and road users, has set conditions for obtaining a delivery driver qualification certificate, which are: working as a driver for a delivery company, and that the driver’s age must not be less than 21 years and not more than 55 years, with the necessity of Possessing a motorcycle driving license, and fulfilling the requirements of the qualifying training course offered by accredited driving institutes in Dubai.

He pointed out that after the delivery driver obtains the required certificate, he must commit to carrying a valid driving license and qualification certificate while driving the delivery bike, and to abide by the traffic regulations and legislation regulating the delivery activity, and to work according to the guidelines and instructions contained in the training qualification courses.

The company must also ensure that the driver has a valid driving license and qualification certificate before allowing him to drive a delivery bike belonging to it.

Regarding the mechanism for obtaining a delivery driver qualification certificate, Al Ali said: “The company can apply for the service through the Authority’s website, and then choose the institute in which the driver will be trained. The driver must commit to attending the training course scheduled at the institute specified for him by the company until he passes the test, and the company and the driver receive the qualification certificate at the same time via email.”

He pointed out that the Authority is currently targeting the preparation of the infrastructure for electric bikes to adopt them in the delivery sector, as two battery replacement stations have been operated as an initial trial phase in two locations on Hessa Street, as part of the Authority’s efforts to encourage the delivery sector to adopt electric bikes.

It is worth noting that current and future projects are being implemented in partnership with the private sector with the aim of rehabilitating the infrastructure in the emirate, so that delivery companies will have the ability to switch to zero-emission delivery bikes in accordance with the Dubai 2030 Sustainability Strategy and the Commercial and Land Logistics Transport Strategy of the Roads and Transport Authority. The project is expected to be launched by the end of the year. The current one.

Bike rest stops

The Executive Director of the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Abdullah Al Ali, said about implementing rest stops to serve bike drivers in a number of areas: “The rest stops designated for delivery bike drivers are an outlet for them during the work day, which is full of movement in different parts of the emirate, as it provides them with a number of Of the free services to ensure their comfort.

He added, “The number of rest houses currently stands at three, and the Authority is working to provide 40 more distributed across different areas of the emirate, based on the locations where restaurants and cloud kitchens are most prevalent.”

• 1,379 delivery companies operating in Dubai at the end of last year.

• 90% average compliance with the requirements for practicing the activity.