Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, Alia Al Joker, said that the ministry launched four initiatives to empower the family, which benefited people of determination, senior citizens, women and youth.

She added: “One of our most important initiatives is the ‘Meeting Across Generations’, through which we discuss the challenges that exist in society, so that senior citizens can transfer their experiences that they lived in the past to the youth, and so that the youth, in turn, can present their experiences and visions related to the future to senior citizens.”

She continued: “We also have the ‘We Are Your People’ initiative, through which we communicate with senior citizens to check on them. This initiative helped us during the Hadeer depression crisis, as we proactively contacted senior citizens in the country to find out their needs from the ministry and how to help them.” She pointed out that “the third initiative is called ‘Workshops’, and aims to empower people of determination, so that they are economically and socially empowered. The ministry has enabled a large group of them through the ‘Qalada’ project to manufacture and sell their own jewelry.” She explained that “the ‘Workshops’ initiative is an electronic platform dedicated to marketing and selling products made by people of determination with all craftsmanship, mastery, innovation and renewal. The manufacture of these products enhances the role of people of determination in highlighting their talents and innovations to be an effective and ambitious part of building society and instilling confidence in themselves as individuals and partners in economic development.”

She said, “The fourth initiative is called ‘Taaluf for Family Counseling’, which includes a group of channels that guarantee privacy, to contribute to solving the challenges facing the family in a healthy and sound environment that enhances the capabilities of Emirati families to build promising generations that bear their responsibilities towards the nation and society.”

Al Joker stressed that the Social Security Sector at the Ministry of Community Development is constantly seeking to empower the family socially, and to focus on supporting all members of society in a way that positively reflects on the entire Emirati society.