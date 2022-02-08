The National Search and Rescue Center, in cooperation and coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, carried out yesterday, Monday, a rescue and medical evacuation mission for 4 people of Emirati nationality on Ras Ghorab Island in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A report was received from Abu Dhabi Police Operations stating that a car had been in an accident on Ras Ghorab Island of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the passengers suffering severe and sporadic injuries to the body, and they were airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to receive the necessary treatment, while ensuring and observing all precautionary and preventive measures related to the Corona virus.



