Four Emirati students, in the twelfth grade at the Applied Technology High School in Umm Al Quwain, invented a smart energy meter, based on the Internet of Things, that provides accurate tracking of energy consumption in utilities.

The meter project supervisor, Eng. Farouk Halawani, stated that the project works unlike traditional standard meters, as it sends reading data directly to the service provider or customer, using a mobile phone application (IOT) to monitor and track electricity consumption records with the price displayed in kilowatt-hours directly. Daily, weekly, monthly, and keep reading records with graphs.

He explained that the project, which was implemented by students Ahmed Hazaa Abdullah, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Hashemi, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Barakat, and Abdullah Aqil Al Jasmi, will help monitor and track consumption and the bill directly through the mobile application, and thus reduce electricity consumption.

Reducing energy consumption can lead to lower electric bills for individual utilities and public institutions, and also contribute to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

The project consists of an Arduino microcontroller (WIFI ESP), a voltage sensor, an AC sensor, an LCD screen, a 9V battery, and an IOT mobile app.

The project team, which cost 400 dirhams, participated in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Day exhibition in Umm Al Quwain.

Halawani stressed that the smart energy meter is environmentally friendly and commensurate with the sustainability goals that the country is working to achieve, as part of the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 climate conference.