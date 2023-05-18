Colombian authorities are believed to have found three children and a baby alive 17 days after the plane they were on board crashed in the jungle in the south of the country, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

Petro posted a tweet in which he said: “After arduous search efforts by our military forces, we found alive 4 children who disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country.”

The Colombian Armed Forces have yet to confirm the whereabouts of the four minors, aged 13 years, 9 years, 4 years and 11 months.

The Colombian government deployed more than 100 soldiers, sniffer dogs and local indigenous people to find the children who were on board a Cessna C-206 light plane when it crashed in the Amazon in the southern province of Caqueta on May 1. All three adults on board died in the accident.