The accident occurred while the school was holding a party to mark the end of the school year.

“The children who died included two boys and two girls who were in their sixth year, making them 10 or 11 years old,” Tasmanian police commissioner Darren Heine said. “Five children have been taken to hospital, including four in critical condition.” .

Footage broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police at the scene while paramedics were providing first aid to the victims.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwin described the incident as “simply unimaginable” and said: “I know this is a strong and compassionate community and they will stand and support each other.”

“Many children fell from the jumping castle. It looks like they may have fallen from a height of about 10 metres,” Tasmanian Police Chief Debbie Williams told reporters. “This is a very tragic event. Our thoughts are with the families, the wider school community and also our first responders.” “.