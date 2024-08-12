The Community Development Authority in Dubai confirmed that the “Dhukr” card for senior citizens in Dubai provides a variety of services, facilities and large discounts on various government, health, commercial, entertainment and other services.

The Authority has identified 4 channels to easily issue the card for those wishing to benefit from it, which are:

– Customer happiness centers.

– Website.

– Smart App CDA.

– Dubai Now app.

The Dhaker Card is an electronic card issued to senior citizens of the Emirate of Dubai who are over sixty years old, in cooperation with a number of government institutions and private companies. It includes providing a wide range of services, facilities and discounts in appreciation of their contributions and active role in building our society and our renaissance, and in accordance with the teachings of our authentic heritage.

As for the documents required to issue the card, the Community Development Authority website stated that for holders of a family record issued by the Emirate of Dubai, it is necessary to submit:

• Original valid national ID card.

• An electronic copy of a recent, high-quality passport-size photograph (4*5 cm).

As for holders of a civil status extract issued by other emirates, it is necessary to submit:

• Original valid national ID card.

• An electronic copy of a recent, high-quality passport-size photograph (4*5 cm).

• An electronic copy of proof of residence in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Community Development Authority has set 5 conditions and requirements for the service:

• Applicant’s email.

• Applicant’s mobile number.

• Age 60 years or older.

• Holders of a family record issued by the Emirate of Dubai.

• Holders of a family record issued by other emirates (residence in the Emirate of Dubai is required).