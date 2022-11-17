The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed 4 challenges facing the academic support team for children of determination who are being rehabilitated in the Authority’s “Dubai Center for Child Development”, on top of which is retaining the educational staff trained by the center to deal with children of determination, and their withdrawal from implementing Their role in the children’s rehabilitation plan to be applied to integrate children into school education.

Maysoon Al Khafaji, Director of the Dubai Center for Child Development, told “Emirates Today” during participation in the Knowledge Center sessions organized by the authority on the sidelines of Expo 2022, that the challenges facing the integration team are being dealt with with solutions that enable it to overcome them in the end, stressing More than 90% of the children currently enrolled in the center, who are able to enroll in educational institutions, have been integrated either socially in the nursery or educationally in the school classes.

Al-Khafaji stressed that “integration” is a universal human right that includes all people regardless of race, gender, disability, medical or other needs, and that it provides equal access without barriers to everyone in society, stressing cooperation with the Knowledge Authority in Dubai to ensure the success of integration plans.

A special education specialist, Rina Saeed, presented a detailed explanation of the academic integration methodology followed by the center, stressing that there are legislative, legal, humanitarian, social and ethical reasons to ensure commitment to implementing integration plans, working towards their success, and overcoming all obstacles facing them.

Saeed identified 4 basic challenges that are dealt with by the team to ensure the success of the integration process, including the problem of retaining teachers who are trained by the center on how to teach a child of determination like his peers, as this requires finding mechanisms to ensure the child’s interaction and effective participation in educational and classroom activities, While it is repeated that the teacher who was trained withdraws due to moving to work in another school or leaving the work entirely.

And Rina added that among the challenges is the withdrawal of the shadow teachers as well, and their refusal to continue providing support to the child after they have been trained and that an entire semester has passed in the school year, which causes a dilemma for the teacher who relies on the help of the shadow teacher.

Saeed reported that incentives are often used to encourage shadow teachers to continue working with the child, or to reduce their working hours to encourage them to continue to cooperate and work with the teacher.

Saeed mentioned that one of the most important challenges is also the dual language of children living in Dubai, whose negative effects are evident when parents decide to teach the child in a school whose language is different from the language he is fluent in.

As for the fourth challenge, according to Saeed, it relates to the difference of views between the teacher and the specialist responsible for implementing the rehabilitation and integration program, noting that this does not happen often, but it sometimes causes negative results on the integration process.

Inclusion raises the level of education for all

Saeed indicated that scientific studies and research have proven that the process of integrating children, regardless of their cognitive levels and educational abilities, is one of the applications that support school success for all children, whether they are children with disabilities or children with typical development.

She added that this is due to the fact that when a teacher is trained to educate and qualify children of all levels, this ensures that the teacher can deal with any challenge or difficulty that exists in the classroom and in the teaching process, noting that good schools are like good societies and good families, celebrate and cherish Diversity and inclusion because it is the right path towards a successful society whose members enjoy their self-confidence, because each of them has a role to play and rights that are safeguarded to make them feel their value and belonging to the community.

The knowledge sessions, in which a group of rehabilitation, psychological, social and occupational therapy experts for people of determination participated, raised a set of questions that are of importance at the present time, including: Do organizations understand and focus properly on integrating people with disabilities in a way that enhances their services to society as a whole? How does an inclusive society help change the quality of life for people with disabilities? How can the education sector be made more inclusive? How can the urban environment be improved to support broader inclusion in education and industry?