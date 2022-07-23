Translation: Azza Yousef

The skin is the first thing that we notice in anyone, especially if he is famous, and many people wonder about the secrets of celebrities having perfect skin on the red carpet, so the American health and beauty website Byrdie reviews some of the star’s skin care methods, including:

Peeling:

American model and actress Christie Brinkley confirms that she exfoliates her skin on a daily basis, because this increases the rate of blood circulation to cells, opens clogged pores, prevents the appearance of pimples and pimples, and helps the skin absorb care products more easily, but for those with sensitive skin it is enough to peel once. Weekly.

Water and sleep

Consuming a lot of water and getting enough sleep makes a clear difference in the skin in terms of its glow, vitality and texture, which is confirmed by the American actress and singer Lea Michele, and water has many benefits, including promoting the health of the digestive system and skin and moisturizing the body from the inside and outside.

Fruit and vegetables:

Miss America Olivia Culpo explained that skin health goes beyond topical preparations, the most important thing is to follow a complete lifestyle that includes a healthy diet of vegetables and fruits rich in minerals, vitamins that fight infections and antioxidants that protect the skin and work on its clarity, while avoiding dairy products and sugars. which are difficult to digest.

De-stress:

Research has found that stress can have a significant effect on the skin and cause the skin to age prematurely, so Australian actress Cate Blanchett stresses that she always tries to do any activity that relieves her stress, which makes her have clear and glowing skin.